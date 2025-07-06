Senior royal undergoes sixth cancer procedure amid ongoing health battle

King Albert II, the former king of Belgium, has undergone cancer treatment for the sixth time in 11 years amid ongoing health battle.

The heartbreaking new has been confirmed by Belgian Palace as they shared that the royal had undergone a preventative procedure for skin cancer.

However, the palace officials have not revealed when the surgery of 91-year-old royal’s took place.

According to the medical professionals, cited by Belgian media, Albert’s repeated cancer treatments are due to sun exposure during his frequent holidays to sunnier countries.

This update about Albert comes week after he was spotted with visible facial scars at a recent public engagement.

In the images, captured at a Brussels reception last week, the former monarch appeared with scar running from his nose to his upper lip, indicating recent surgery.

Albert has been treated for cancer on multiple occasions over the past decade and most recently, the royal got hospitalized as a "precautionary measure" after becoming "dehydrated" in 2023.

He abdicated the Belgian throne in 2013 and passed the crown to his son now-King Philippe.

"I realise that my age and my health are no longer allowing me to carry out my duties as I would like to. Prince Philippe is well prepared to succeed me,” Albert told the BBC at the time.

Since then, former King Albert has maintained a reduced public schedule in recent years alongside his wife, Queen Paola, 85.

