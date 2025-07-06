Princess Elisabeth takes bold stand amid uncertainty over future in U.S.

Crown Princess Elisabeth of Belgium has taken a bold and defiant stance as questions continue to swirl around her future in the United States.

The Princess of Belgium has refused to use her royal status to secure extraordinary treatment at Harvard University.

As per a source, Princess Elisabeth completed her first year of a master's degree in Public Policy, has told palace officials took measures to “show solidarity with the other foreign students.””

According to Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws, despite being King Philippe's daughter, Elisabeth clarified that she would not want exceptional favours to continue her studies at the prestigious institution,

It is confirmed by a source that King Philippe and Queen Mathilde support their daughter's decision against preferential treatment.

Previously, Royal Palace of Brussels with communications head Xavier Baert stated: "We are looking into the situation, to see what kind of impact this decision might have on the princess, or not. It's too early to say right now."

According to HLN, Elisabeth is aware that agreeing to special arrangements could negatively impact Belgium's diplomatic relations with the United States and signal the wrong thing to students in a similar predicament.

To note, Princess Elisabeth graduated from Lincoln College at Oxford University in 2024 with a degree in history and politics before she enrolled her program in Harvard.

