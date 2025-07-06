Princess Leonor reunites with sister Sofia in secret meeting amid naval training

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Princess Leonor reunites with sister Sofia in secret meeting amid naval training
Princess Leonor reunites with sister Sofia in secret meeting amid naval training

Princess Leonor of Spain has taken out time from her busy schedule of naval training duties to hold a private reunion with her younger sister, Infanta Sofia.

The 19 and 18-year-old daughters of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, who are the first and second in line to the Spanish throne, had a secret meeting in the northern city of Gijón.

In the images, shared online by a royal blogger Javier Lopez, the sisters could be seen accompanied with an elderly woman.

The image showed the heir to the Spanish throne in her naval uniform while Sofia looked relaxed in a white shirt and skinny jeans.

"Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía reunite in Gijón after the arrival of the Juan Sebastián Elcano. The sisters dined at the Casona de Jovellanos, the only trace of this reunion, as @CasaReal has not documented it on any of its social media,” Lopez wrote on X.

The meeting was seemingly kept secret by the Spanish royal family as it has not been officially documentation on their social media handles.

Princess Leonor has a close relationship with her younger sister, Infanta Sofia, as they have been seen supporting eacother on various public occasions.

This marked as the second family reunion for Princess Leonor during her naval training as she previously met her mother, Queen Letizia, in May.

Read more : Royal
King Charles shares new message after Prince Harry, Meghan brutal roast
King Charles shares new message after Prince Harry, Meghan brutal roast
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got brutally roasted on ‘Spitting Image: The Rest Is Bulls*!t’
Royal Family appreciates Prince Edward’s commendable role during Canada trip
Royal Family appreciates Prince Edward’s commendable role during Canada trip
The British Royal Family shares special post about Prince Edward after announcing Duchess Sophie’s upcoming visit
Queen Máxima, Princess Ariane light up Women’s Euro 2025 with royal charm
Queen Máxima, Princess Ariane light up Women’s Euro 2025 with royal charm
Dutch Queen Máxima and Princess Ariane attend the Wales-Netherlands group match of the 2025 UEFA Women’s Championship
Prince William, Princess Kate to choose unexpected location for vacation
Prince William, Princess Kate to choose unexpected location for vacation
Princes George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte officially start their summer vacation
Duchess Sophie gears up for high-profile visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina
Duchess Sophie gears up for high-profile visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina
Buckingham Palace makes major announcement and shares details of Duchess Sophie’s upcoming royal trip
Meghan Markle faces heat for snubbing ‘Suits’ reunion
Meghan Markle faces heat for snubbing ‘Suits’ reunion
Meghan Markle receives extreme backlash for trying to be ‘center of any show’ after becoming famous
Princess Kate tipped to deliver refined look at Wimbledon
Princess Kate tipped to deliver refined look at Wimbledon
The Princess of Wales is set to balance between tradition and contemporary sophistication at this year Wimbledon
Princess Beatrix of Netherlands marks major milestone at special event
Princess Beatrix of Netherlands marks major milestone at special event
The former Queen of Netherlands succeeded the Dutch throne in 1980 and ruled the country for 33 years
King Charles ‘sends wrong message’ with his careless act
King Charles ‘sends wrong message’ with his careless act
The British Monarch is under fire for neglecting behaviour amid his cost-cutting measures
Queen Camilla leaned on THIS ritual during her darkest days
Queen Camilla leaned on THIS ritual during her darkest days
Tom Parker Bowles shared that the Queen Consort coped a difficult periods with a simple ritual
Prince William celebrates Wales women's team after Euro championship debut
Prince William celebrates Wales women's team after Euro championship debut
The Kensington Palace shares delightful update after the Prince of Wales' esteemed royal visit to Women's football
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde’s son makes unexpected career move
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde’s son makes unexpected career move
The King and Queen share 4 kids, Princess Elisabeth, Prince Emmanuel, Prince Gabriel, and Princess Eléonore