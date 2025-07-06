Princess Leonor reunites with sister Sofia in secret meeting amid naval training

Princess Leonor of Spain has taken out time from her busy schedule of naval training duties to hold a private reunion with her younger sister, Infanta Sofia.
The 19 and 18-year-old daughters of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, who are the first and second in line to the Spanish throne, had a secret meeting in the northern city of Gijón.
In the images, shared online by a royal blogger Javier Lopez, the sisters could be seen accompanied with an elderly woman.
The image showed the heir to the Spanish throne in her naval uniform while Sofia looked relaxed in a white shirt and skinny jeans.
"Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía reunite in Gijón after the arrival of the Juan Sebastián Elcano. The sisters dined at the Casona de Jovellanos, the only trace of this reunion, as @CasaReal has not documented it on any of its social media,” Lopez wrote on X.
The meeting was seemingly kept secret by the Spanish royal family as it has not been officially documentation on their social media handles.
Princess Leonor has a close relationship with her younger sister, Infanta Sofia, as they have been seen supporting eacother on various public occasions.
This marked as the second family reunion for Princess Leonor during her naval training as she previously met her mother, Queen Letizia, in May.