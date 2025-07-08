Kate Middleton underwent a secret surgery years before abdominal?

Kate Middleton’s lesser-known surgery has come to spotlight ahead of her next big appearance alongside Prince William.
The Princess of Wales, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer last year and underwent a preventive chemotherapy for nine months straight reportedly had a minor surgery in childhood.
As per recent report of Hello!, Princess Kate has a three-inch scar which is still visible on her temple is a from a small the surgery she underwent as a kid.
Although, the 43-year-old never opened up on why the surgery was done, a royal source confirmed in 2011 that "The scar is related to a childhood operation."