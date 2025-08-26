Home / Royal

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew’s scandals put senior royal titles in jeopardy

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry's famous controversies become threat to historic Duke titles

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew’s scandals put senior royal titles in jeopardy
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew’s scandals put senior royal titles in jeopardy

Prince Harry and his estrange uncle Prince Andrew have reportedly cast shadow over future senior royal titles due to their infamous controversies.

A royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that the senior titles of Duke of York and Duke of Sussex might not be passed on to future royals due to negative image of the current recent holders.

The uncle-nephew duo received the prestigious titles upon their marriages.

However, Harry stepped down as a working royal alongside Meghan Markle and move permanently to the US in 2020.

On the other hand, Andrew received a lot of backlash for his friendship with the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in March 2011. The public at one point called for the Duke of York to be stripped of his royal title.

Due to their major scandals, the royal expert believes the titles of York and Sussex might discontinue.

Richard said, “There probably will never be another Duke of York. There probably will never be another Duke of Sussex. They (The media) will still be using that Newsnight interview in 50 years.”

“There won’t be another Duke of Windsor. There's no way (any of) that is going to be associated with senior working royals. Harry wasn't made Duke of Clarence," the expert noted.

As per the commentator, the issue arises because the titles are "linked to an individual," whose association might damage the Royal Family's reputation.

You Might Like:

King Frederik, Queen Mary explore iconic moving sand dunes of Denmark

King Frederik, Queen Mary explore iconic moving sand dunes of Denmark
Denmark’s King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Råbjerg Mile amid their four-day summer tour

Princess Beatrice takes on big role as Prince William shifts royal strategy

Princess Beatrice takes on big role as Prince William shifts royal strategy
The Princess of York is evolving her role as she stepped into new career journey

Meghan Markle reveals first guest of ‘With Love, Meghan’ S2 ahead of release

Meghan Markle reveals first guest of ‘With Love, Meghan’ S2 ahead of release
The ‘Suits’ alum gives sneak peek of the first episode of her upcoming Netflix series, ‘With Love, Meghan’

King Abdullah begins official visit to Uzbekistan with warm welcome ceremony

King Abdullah begins official visit to Uzbekistan with warm welcome ceremony
The Hashemite monarch began his official state visit to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan earlier this week

Kate Middleton, Prince William's new decision costs jaw-dropping amount to monarchy

Kate Middleton, Prince William's new decision costs jaw-dropping amount to monarchy
The Prince and Princess of Wales will reportedly pay a whopping amount to make their dream a reality

Meghan Markle makes special announcement day before ‘With Love’ S2 release

Meghan Markle makes special announcement day before ‘With Love’ S2 release
The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2 is set to release on Tuesday, August 26

Prince William's royal future plans may sideline Princess Eugenie, Beatrice

Prince William's royal future plans may sideline Princess Eugenie, Beatrice
The Prince of Wales' plans for future working royals’ list laid bare

King Carl, Queen Silvia share century-old vintage archive after new outing

King Carl, Queen Silvia share century-old vintage archive after new outing
Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia mark major milestone that dates back to his grandfather Gustaf Adolf’s era

Prince Harry faces warning as Diana documentary can ‘harm royals reconciliation’

Prince Harry faces warning as Diana documentary can ‘harm royals reconciliation’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'considering' a 2027 documentary about the late Princess Diana

Prince Andrew braces for new scandal amid summer break with King Charles

Prince Andrew braces for new scandal amid summer break with King Charles
Prince Andrew to land in new controversy amid Balmoral break with brother King Charles and Queen Camilla

King Frederik, Queen Mary kick off four day summer trip without kids

King Frederik, Queen Mary kick off four day summer trip without kids
Queen Mary and King Frederik set to host a reception during their short summer trip

Buckingham Palace move could spark tense stand-off for Prince William

Buckingham Palace move could spark tense stand-off for Prince William
Prince William could be forced to leave his ‘forever home’ for Buckingham Palace, expert warns