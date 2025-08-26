Prince Harry, Prince Andrew’s scandals put senior royal titles in jeopardy

Prince Harry and his estrange uncle Prince Andrew have reportedly cast shadow over future senior royal titles due to their infamous controversies.
A royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that the senior titles of Duke of York and Duke of Sussex might not be passed on to future royals due to negative image of the current recent holders.
The uncle-nephew duo received the prestigious titles upon their marriages.
However, Harry stepped down as a working royal alongside Meghan Markle and move permanently to the US in 2020.
On the other hand, Andrew received a lot of backlash for his friendship with the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in March 2011. The public at one point called for the Duke of York to be stripped of his royal title.
Due to their major scandals, the royal expert believes the titles of York and Sussex might discontinue.
Richard said, “There probably will never be another Duke of York. There probably will never be another Duke of Sussex. They (The media) will still be using that Newsnight interview in 50 years.”
“There won’t be another Duke of Windsor. There's no way (any of) that is going to be associated with senior working royals. Harry wasn't made Duke of Clarence," the expert noted.
As per the commentator, the issue arises because the titles are "linked to an individual," whose association might damage the Royal Family's reputation.