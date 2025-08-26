Home / Royal

Meghan Markle gives exciting news after William's stern decision for her kids

Meghan Markle shares personal message after Prince William's decision for Archie, Lilibet's future


Meghan Markle continues to drop exciting surprises for her fans after Prince William's stern decision about her kids' future.

Just hours before the premiere of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan's season two on August 26, 2025, The Duchess of Sussex made yet another exciting announcement.

On the official Instagram page of her lifestyle brand As Ever, the former Suits actress shared the exciting launch of new products.

"We hope you've been having a beautiful summer and we are so thrilled to share that our next seasonal product drop lands tomorrow at Dam PT 120m ET," she wrote.

The mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet continued, "Many of the beloved products that you've come to enjoy as staples in your home will be available, with the addition of a delectable new fruit spread."

"And just to add to the music to your cats, we are excited to share so many more new offerings as we transition inte fall. See you tomorrow! Until then, have a fantastic day As ever, Meghan" she added.

Prior to this announcement, The i Paper reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids might not have any royal role under Prince William's reign.

A source noted, “William won’t have cousins helping him like the Queen [Elizabeth] did. So he’ll have to work smarter.” 

The insider further explained that King Charles' sister Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex are expected to play an increasingly prominent role under William's reign, however, there will be no role for the Royal kids on the taxpayer-funded payroll.

It was also suggested that if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wouldn't have left the UK in 2020 their kids would have had a prominent role.

However, the chances for Lilibet and Archie of having official royal title and representing monarchy are slim.

