Royal Family faces technical glitch days before King, Queen's special day

The Crown Princess of Norway, Mette-Marit, and her husband, Haakon, celebrated their 25 wedding anniversary earlier this week

The Norwegian Royal Family experienced a technical glitch a few days before the Crown Princess of Norway, Mette-Marit, and her husband, Prince Haakon's special day.

Days before the royal couple's 25th wedding anniversary, it was noticed by their royal fans that the official Instagram handle of the Norwegian Royal Family last shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to Her Royal Highness with an unnoticeable error.

Hello magazine reported that alongside the mesmerising portrait of the Princess, a loving note was included that reads, "Happy birthday to Crown Princess Mette-Marit who turns one year old today!"

It is important to note that the Crown Princess, Mette-Marit, turned 52 years old on Tuesday, August 19. 

The technical glitch left several netizens in stitches as many began commenting under the royal post while wishing the prominent royal family member a belated happy birthday. 

One fan commented,"Finest Crown Princess Mette Marit, congratulations on your yesterday. Hope you manage to make yourself some good breathing rooms, that are only yours. Warm hugs."

"One year, lol," another noted.

A third sarcastically wrote, "The translation says everything."

Despite these comments, the Norwegian Royal Family did not rectify the technical glitch, nor did they post any tribute to the Crown Princess, Mette-Marit, and the Crown Prince of Norway, Haakon, on their 25th wedding anniversary.  

For those unaware, Mette-Marit and Haakon exchanged the marital vows on August 25, 2001.  

