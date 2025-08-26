Home / Royal

Meghan Markle revamps 'With Love 2' after severe backlash for old series

The Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan' will premiere earlier this week

Meghan Markle revamps 'With Love 2' after severe backlash for old series  

Meghan Markle has reportedly given a strong response with a new season of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, following severe criticism for her old series.

GB News reported that a royal aide, Richard Fitzwilliams, suggested that the Duchess of Sussex has tweaked in the editing process in the new season, as she wanted to avoid the mistakes she had made in the previous instalment. 

"It was only a minute, two minutes that we saw, but the way it was tweaked was obviously a response to criticism," the royal commentator noted.

He additionally remarked that the unnoticeable change in the new season’s trailer is the new way of interacting with her guests on her show, as Meghan faced criticism in the previous season for giving the least importance to the celebrities invited on the show.

"The trailer seemed a great deal more down-to-earth. I think she is a bit more responsive (to guests). Meghan appeared to be receptive to the views of others," Richard said.

These remarks from Richard Fitzwilliams come after Meghan Markle announced she is making a comeback on Netflix with the second season of her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.

The OTT platform previously stated the new show, "From playful cooking challenges to DIY projects."

"Meghan and her guests explore bold flavors, experiment with new techniques, and discover simple ways to add beauty to everyday life. It's all about embracing playfulness over perfection and finding joy in creating together," they stated.

With Love, Meghan, will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, August 26.  

You Might Like:

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew’s scandals put senior royal titles in jeopardy

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew’s scandals put senior royal titles in jeopardy
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry's famous controversies become threat to historic Duke titles

King Frederik, Queen Mary explore iconic moving sand dunes of Denmark

King Frederik, Queen Mary explore iconic moving sand dunes of Denmark
Denmark’s King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Råbjerg Mile amid their four-day summer tour

Princess Beatrice takes on big role as Prince William shifts royal strategy

Princess Beatrice takes on big role as Prince William shifts royal strategy
The Princess of York is evolving her role as she stepped into new career journey

Meghan Markle reveals first guest of ‘With Love, Meghan’ S2 ahead of release

Meghan Markle reveals first guest of ‘With Love, Meghan’ S2 ahead of release
The ‘Suits’ alum gives sneak peek of the first episode of her upcoming Netflix series, ‘With Love, Meghan’

King Abdullah begins official visit to Uzbekistan with warm welcome ceremony

King Abdullah begins official visit to Uzbekistan with warm welcome ceremony
The Hashemite monarch began his official state visit to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan earlier this week

Kate Middleton, Prince William's new decision costs jaw-dropping amount to monarchy

Kate Middleton, Prince William's new decision costs jaw-dropping amount to monarchy
The Prince and Princess of Wales will reportedly pay a whopping amount to make their dream a reality

Meghan Markle makes special announcement day before ‘With Love’ S2 release

Meghan Markle makes special announcement day before ‘With Love’ S2 release
The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2 is set to release on Tuesday, August 26

Prince William's royal future plans may sideline Princess Eugenie, Beatrice

Prince William's royal future plans may sideline Princess Eugenie, Beatrice
The Prince of Wales' plans for future working royals’ list laid bare

King Carl, Queen Silvia share century-old vintage archive after new outing

King Carl, Queen Silvia share century-old vintage archive after new outing
Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia mark major milestone that dates back to his grandfather Gustaf Adolf’s era

Prince Harry faces warning as Diana documentary can ‘harm royals reconciliation’

Prince Harry faces warning as Diana documentary can ‘harm royals reconciliation’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'considering' a 2027 documentary about the late Princess Diana

Prince Andrew braces for new scandal amid summer break with King Charles

Prince Andrew braces for new scandal amid summer break with King Charles
Prince Andrew to land in new controversy amid Balmoral break with brother King Charles and Queen Camilla

King Frederik, Queen Mary kick off four day summer trip without kids

King Frederik, Queen Mary kick off four day summer trip without kids
Queen Mary and King Frederik set to host a reception during their short summer trip