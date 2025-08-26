Meghan Markle revamps 'With Love 2' after severe backlash for old series  

Meghan Markle has reportedly given a strong response with a new season of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, following severe criticism for her old series.
GB News reported that a royal aide, Richard Fitzwilliams, suggested that the Duchess of Sussex has tweaked in the editing process in the new season, as she wanted to avoid the mistakes she had made in the previous instalment.
"It was only a minute, two minutes that we saw, but the way it was tweaked was obviously a response to criticism," the royal commentator noted.
He additionally remarked that the unnoticeable change in the new season’s trailer is the new way of interacting with her guests on her show, as Meghan faced criticism in the previous season for giving the least importance to the celebrities invited on the show.
"The trailer seemed a great deal more down-to-earth. I think she is a bit more responsive (to guests). Meghan appeared to be receptive to the views of others," Richard said.
These remarks from Richard Fitzwilliams come after Meghan Markle announced she is making a comeback on Netflix with the second season of her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.
The OTT platform previously stated the new show, "From playful cooking challenges to DIY projects."
"Meghan and her guests explore bold flavors, experiment with new techniques, and discover simple ways to add beauty to everyday life. It's all about embracing playfulness over perfection and finding joy in creating together," they stated.
With Love, Meghan, will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, August 26.