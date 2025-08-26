Home / Royal

Balmoral Castle shares major update after Kate, William's Church appearance

Kate Middleton and Prince William were spotted arriving to Crathie Kirk Church near Balmoral Castle

The Royal estate, Balmoral Castle has shared multiple updates in the wake of King Charles ongoing annual holidays.

As the 76-year-old monarch continue to spend his annual summer break at his family home in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, the official Instagram account of Balmoral Castle made a big announcement on Tuesday, August 26th.

Alongside a scenic photo of the Prince Albert Pyramid was an update which read, "Balmoral Castle, including the grounds, gardens, and exhibitions, is currently closed to the public and will reopen in October."

"Our Gift Shop and Terrace Café, located at the main gates, will remain open daily from 10:00 to 16:00," it added.

The Castle further noted that "During August and September, the Cairns Walk is unavailable; however, access to the Prince Albert Pyramid Walk is still possible."

"Parking for the Pyramid Walk is available in the car parks next to the A93, and charges apply," it added.

These major updates from the royal estate came after Prince William and Kate Middleton along with their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – were photographed while arriving to Crathie Kirk Church in the Scottish village of Crathie, near Balmoral Castle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' were spotted for the first time since his majesty received a warm welcome with a Guard of Honour held by Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, Royal Regiment last week, as he kicked off his annual holidays.

The King is also joined by his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson 

