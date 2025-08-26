King Charles wishes lesser-known royal on milestone birthday

King Charles has marked the milestone birthday of a special Royal Family member.
On Tuesday, August 26, the British monarch released a new portrait of the Duke of Gloucester, Prince Richard, to celebrate his 81st birthday.
His Majesty took to Instagram to pen a short but sweet birthday wish for the key royal, noting, “Happy Birthday to the Duke of Gloucester.”
In the shared portrait, the Duke of Gloucester looked dapper in a three-piece suit, with his white hair neatly parted to one side.
As per the Royal Family website, Richard plays a key role in the Royal Family by supporting the monarchy through numerous public duties, undertaking hundreds of official engagements in the UK and overseas each year.
The Duke is associated with over 150 charities and organizations in the Britain. His patronages include international humanitarian issues, heritage and the built environment and military veterans.
On the work front, he was elected a corporate member of the Royal Institute of British Architects in 1972. Currently, he is serving as a President of the Scottish Society of the Architect-Artists.
The key royal was born on 26 August 1944 at 12:15 pm at St Matthew's Nursing Home in Northampton.
Richard tied the knot with Birgitte van Deurs Henriksen in 1972. The royal couple share three kids Alexander Windsor, Lady Rose Gilman and Lady Davina Windsor.
To note, he is 32nd in the line of succession to the British throne.