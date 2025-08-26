Home / Royal

King Charles wishes lesser-known royal on milestone birthday

British Royal Family pens heartwarming wish on the 81st birthday of a key royal

King Charles wishes lesser-known royal on milestone birthday
King Charles wishes lesser-known royal on milestone birthday

King Charles has marked the milestone birthday of a special Royal Family member.

On Tuesday, August 26, the British monarch released a new portrait of the Duke of Gloucester, Prince Richard, to celebrate his 81st birthday.

His Majesty took to Instagram to pen a short but sweet birthday wish for the key royal, noting, “Happy Birthday to the Duke of Gloucester.”

In the shared portrait, the Duke of Gloucester looked dapper in a three-piece suit, with his white hair neatly parted to one side.

King Charles wishes lesser-known royal on milestone birthday

As per the Royal Family website, Richard plays a key role in the Royal Family by supporting the monarchy through numerous public duties, undertaking hundreds of official engagements in the UK and overseas each year.

The Duke is associated with over 150 charities and organizations in the Britain. His patronages include international humanitarian issues, heritage and the built environment and military veterans.

On the work front, he was elected a corporate member of the Royal Institute of British Architects in 1972. Currently, he is serving as a President of the Scottish Society of the Architect-Artists.

The key royal was born on 26 August 1944 at 12:15 pm at St Matthew's Nursing Home in Northampton.

Richard tied the knot with Birgitte van Deurs Henriksen in 1972. The royal couple share three kids Alexander Windsor, Lady Rose Gilman and Lady Davina Windsor.

To note, he is 32nd in the line of succession to the British throne.

You Might Like:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mocked in UK with shameful Windsor toys sell

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mocked in UK with shameful Windsor toys sell
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry humiliated in hometown amid 'peace talk' with the Royal Family

Meghan Markle gives exciting news after William's stern decision for her kids

Meghan Markle gives exciting news after William's stern decision for her kids
Meghan Markle shares personal message after Prince William's decision for Archie, Lilibet's future

Royal Family faces technical glitch days before King, Queen's special day

Royal Family faces technical glitch days before King, Queen's special day
The Crown Princess of Norway, Mette-Marit, and her husband, Haakon, celebrated their 25 wedding anniversary earlier this week

Meghan Markle revamps 'With Love 2' after severe backlash for old series

Meghan Markle revamps 'With Love 2' after severe backlash for old series
The Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan' will premiere earlier this week

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew’s scandals put senior royal titles in jeopardy

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew’s scandals put senior royal titles in jeopardy
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry's famous controversies become threat to historic Duke titles

King Frederik, Queen Mary explore iconic moving sand dunes of Denmark

King Frederik, Queen Mary explore iconic moving sand dunes of Denmark
Denmark’s King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Råbjerg Mile amid their four-day summer tour

Princess Beatrice takes on big role as Prince William shifts royal strategy

Princess Beatrice takes on big role as Prince William shifts royal strategy
The Princess of York is evolving her role as she stepped into new career journey

Meghan Markle reveals first guest of ‘With Love, Meghan’ S2 ahead of release

Meghan Markle reveals first guest of ‘With Love, Meghan’ S2 ahead of release
The ‘Suits’ alum gives sneak peek of the first episode of her upcoming Netflix series, ‘With Love, Meghan’

King Abdullah begins official visit to Uzbekistan with warm welcome ceremony

King Abdullah begins official visit to Uzbekistan with warm welcome ceremony
The Hashemite monarch began his official state visit to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan earlier this week

Kate Middleton, Prince William's new decision costs jaw-dropping amount to monarchy

Kate Middleton, Prince William's new decision costs jaw-dropping amount to monarchy
The Prince and Princess of Wales will reportedly pay a whopping amount to make their dream a reality

Meghan Markle makes special announcement day before ‘With Love’ S2 release

Meghan Markle makes special announcement day before ‘With Love’ S2 release
The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2 is set to release on Tuesday, August 26

Prince William's royal future plans may sideline Princess Eugenie, Beatrice

Prince William's royal future plans may sideline Princess Eugenie, Beatrice
The Prince of Wales' plans for future working royals’ list laid bare