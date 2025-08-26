Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mocked in UK with shameful Windsor toys sell

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seemingly mocked in the Duke’s hometown with humiliating dog toy lookalikes sell.
As per The Sun, dog chew toys, which look identical to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are being sold near Windsor Castle.
The plush toys, which are “100 unofficial and unendorsed parody pet toys”, feature two squeakers in their heads and stomachs.
Harry and Meghan’s lookalike toys are sold by A Dogs Life Co in the town’s Royal Station shopping center, costing £17.99 each.
A customer told the media outlet, “Apparently the Harry and Meghan ones are proving extremely popular, which says a lot about how they’re regarded in Windsor. I think that shows how far they’ve gone from heroes on their wedding day to zeroes.”
The shop in Windsor, Berks, which stocks Sussexes’ plush toys also stocks “political parody” toys of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Sir Keir Starmer, Nigel Farage and Elon Musk.
Another buyer pointed out, “Harry looks so dapper in his fav- furr-ite blue suit, with dog design tie and trademark bangle.”
The news about the Duke and Duchess's dog toys emerged amid ongoing "peace talks" with the royal family.