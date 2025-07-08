Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's next big relationship step on hold for this reason

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship status has been under a constant spotlight, with fans wondering if the couple has already exchanged rings.
These speculations and rumors have added an intense pressure on the pair's love life as they mark more public outings together.
Last month, the Lover crooner put the engagement rumors to rest when she referred to the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end as her "boyfriend" during a visit to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Florida.
However, the constant media attention on their relationship status is not something the love-struck pair has been enjoying.
A source informed Star Magazine, "Taylor and Travis are tired of all the pressure and endless discussion about their status."
The insider added that the Getaway Car crooner and the NFL star are just content with spending time with each other after time apart due to Eras's tour last year.
Despite the clarification, Taylor and Travis's relationship status has still been the talk of the town, with the tipster adding that "when there's news to share, they will."
Moreover, with a relatively less cramped schedule than last year, Taylor is planning on attending more NFL games in the upcoming fall season.
As this year marks the first season since they got romantically involved where the singer is not juggling the record-breaking tour, an insider has shared that the 35-year-old singer is "really looking forward to the upcoming NFL season."
Notably, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been romantically involved since the summer of 2023 and have been showing up to support each other on their personal ventures since the beginning of their relationship.