Jacob Elordi moved to tears as 'Frankenstein' achieves major milestone 

Jacob Elordi is trying hard to control his emotions during the 2025 Venice Film Festival.
The Euphoria star could not hold back his tears when his newly-released film, Frankenstein, received a 14-minute standing ovation during the star-studded event.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Elordi and the director of the horror-science fiction movie, Guillermo Del Toro, were seen getting emotional after the new project debuted at the festival on Saturday, August 30.
The entire cast of the film, including Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and Felix Kammerer, joined the producers and composer, Alexandre Desplat, for the red-carpet affair.
During the 82nd annual Venice International Film Festival, the event organisers also hosted the world premiere of Netflix's new film.
Jacob’s new film is an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, which centres on a brilliant but egotistical scientist portrayed by popular American actor, Isaac, who aims to bring a creature brilliantly played by the Saltburn actor.
Speaking about the movie, the captain of the ship, Guillermo, said, "This film concludes a quest that started at age 7, when I saw James Whale’s Frankenstein films for the first time. I felt the jolt of recognition in that seminal moment: Gothic horror became my church, and Boris Karloff my Messiah."
Frankenstein will receive its premiere on October 17 and will be globally released on Netflix on November 7, 2025.