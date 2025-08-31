Home / Entertainment

Jacob Elordi moved to tears as 'Frankenstein' achieves major milestone

The 'Euphoria' star's new movie, 'Frankenstein' will premiere on Netflix in October 2025

Jacob Elordi moved to tears as 'Frankenstein' achieves major milestone 


Jacob Elordi is trying hard to control his emotions during the 2025 Venice Film Festival.

The Euphoria star could not hold back his tears when his newly-released film, Frankenstein, received a 14-minute standing ovation during the star-studded event.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Elordi and the director of the horror-science fiction movie, Guillermo Del Toro, were seen getting emotional after the new project debuted at the festival on Saturday, August 30.

The entire cast of the film, including Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and Felix Kammerer, joined the producers and composer, Alexandre Desplat, for the red-carpet affair.

During the 82nd annual Venice International Film Festival, the event organisers also hosted the world premiere of Netflix's new film.

Jacob’s new film is an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, which centres on a brilliant but egotistical scientist portrayed by popular American actor, Isaac, who aims to bring a creature brilliantly played by the Saltburn actor.

Speaking about the movie, the captain of the ship, Guillermo, said, "This film concludes a quest that started at age 7, when I saw James Whale’s Frankenstein films for the first time. I felt the jolt of recognition in that seminal moment: Gothic horror became my church, and Boris Karloff my Messiah."

Frankenstein will receive its premiere on October 17 and will be globally released on Netflix on November 7, 2025.    

You Might Like:

Justin Bieber, Hailey put on united front after relationship struggles

Justin Bieber, Hailey put on united front after relationship struggles
The Rhode founder and the 'Swag' singer enjoyed a romantic date night together in West Hollywood

Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy’s fiancée takes sharp dig at newly engaged singer

Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy’s fiancée takes sharp dig at newly engaged singer
The Eras Tour hitmaker’s fans notice her ex-boyfriend Matty Healy’s fiancée, Gabbriette Bechtel’s shocking swipe at pop star

Emma Stone links ‘Bugonia’ to real-life CEO murder case

Emma Stone links ‘Bugonia’ to real-life CEO murder case
The 'La La Land' star plays a ruthless, high-powered medical company CEO in film 'Bugo

Rihanna fuels new album rumors by dropping cryptic video

Rihanna fuels new album rumors by dropping cryptic video
Rihanna’s new track speculation comes after she celebrated 20-years of first album debut

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals exact moment she knew Chris Martin marriage 'was over’

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals exact moment she knew Chris Martin marriage 'was over’
Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow separated their ways after 13 years of marriage

How Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love story is turning into billion-dollar game

How Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love story is turning into billion-dollar game
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to become one of the richest power couples after their anticipated marriage

‘Ice Age 6’ gets fiery title ‘Boiling Point’ & 2027 release date

‘Ice Age 6’ gets fiery title ‘Boiling Point’ & 2027 release date
Disney officially announced that 'Ice Age 6' new title and the release date

Hailey Bieber shows off fan spirit for Sabrina Carpenter with sweet gesture

Hailey Bieber shows off fan spirit for Sabrina Carpenter with sweet gesture
Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber proves she’s a Sabrina Carpenter fan through her latest update

Lady Gaga set to return at VMAs stage after 5 years

Lady Gaga set to return at VMAs stage after 5 years
Lady Gaga to perform at 2025 MTV VMAs after becoming lead nominee with 12 nods in total

Julia Roberts packs on rare PDA with Danny Moder after solo appearance

Julia Roberts packs on rare PDA with Danny Moder after solo appearance
Julia Roberts was spotted with husband Danny Moder her solo appearance at the 'After the Hunt' Venice Film Festival

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ breaks major record in 24 hours

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ breaks major record in 24 hours
The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker proudly shares her huge achievement just a day after releasing new album ‘Man’s Best Friend’

Taylor Swift celebrates pal Brittany Mahomes' 30th birthday After engagement

Taylor Swift celebrates pal Brittany Mahomes' 30th birthday After engagement
Taylor Swift steps out in Nashville in to attend 30th birthday party of pal Brittany Mahomes