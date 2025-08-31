Home / Entertainment

Justin Bieber, Hailey put on united front after relationship struggles

The Rhode founder and the 'Swag' singer enjoyed a romantic date night together in West Hollywood


Hailey Bieber stunned in a sultry black top as she stepped out from a West Hollywood date night with husband Justin, the pair putting on a united front after overcoming recent marital woes.

The Rhode founder and the Swag singer enjoyed a romantic date night together in West Hollywood on Saturday .

The couple were seen heading out to spend some quality time with each other at Ysabel.

Hailey was photographed bringing a bottle of wine home to continue the evening.

For the outing, the Peaches singer opted for a casual look as he donned a baggy navy outfit along with a pair of quirky red sunglasses to his look.

On the other hand model Hailey flashed a glimpse of her toned midriff in the criss-cross top and tight trousers.

She paired it with heels and wore her honey tresses in loose waves while opting for her usual glowing and natural makeup.

The recent outing follows the couple showing public displays of affection while hosting a The League X Blem event in LA on Thursday.

Last month, Justin ignited speculation about his relationship with Hailey after dropping his new album Swag, which critics labelled a ‘messy cry for help.’

In June, he also left his fans concerned when he shared a bizarre post on Instagram about telling other people what they do or do not 'deserve.'

