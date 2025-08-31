Vanessa Hudgens flaunts baby bump in nude dress during date with husband

Home / Entertainment

The 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' star announced her second pregnancy with husband Cole Tucker in July

Vanessa Hudgens is serving maternity fashion goals to all pregnant women out there with her ethereal style!

On Saturday, August 30, the 36-year-old actress stepped out with her husband Cole Tucker for a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles.

The soon-to-be mom of two was seen walking hand-in-hand with the 29-year-old baseball player as they headed to the Alba restaurant.

Vanessa, who announced she's expecting another baby with her husband on July 12, appeared in high spirits.

For the outing, the High School Musical alum slipped in a skintight nude maxi dress, displaying her growing bump.

She paired her chic ensemble with a leopard print headscarf and suede blazer to top off her glam look.

Vanessa completed her look with the addition of a white handbag as she was seen chatting to her partner, who looked dapper in a black top and skinny jeans.

The Bad Boys: Ride or Die star announced her pregnancy on Instagram nearly a year after giving birth to her first child.

“Round two!!!!” she simply wrote in the caption.

The couple celebrated their firstborn child's, whose name and gender have not been revealed publicly, first birthday on July 3.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker, who tied the knot in Tulum, Mexico, on December 2, 2023.

