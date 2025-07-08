Anne Hathaway's 'Mother Mary' role inspired by Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift

Anne Hathaway reportedly channeled Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift’s hybrid for her new role in the upcoming film Mother Mary.

According to Vogue magazine’s latest cover story, Michaela Coel, who also starred alongside the Devil Wears Prada star in the new epic-melodrama movie, reflected on the character they played in the new project.

"It’s very brave work that she’s done," Hathaway’s co-star gushed about her performance in Mother Mary.

She further revealed, "The physicality she had to learn in preparation for this job — and it’s not just us in [that scene], it’s the crew, it’s the producers, and so of course this day was terrifying, a little monster on her shoulder."

What is Mother Mary's plot? 

According to the plot of the new A24 film, Hathaway portrayed the title character similar to a Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift hybrid.

The profile of the forthcoming movie stated that many of the songs in the new film have been written by Charlie XCX, and produced by Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey’s music collaborator, Jack Antonoff.

In addition to Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel, the cast also included Hunter Schafer, Jessica Brown Findlay, Sian Clifford, and FKA Twigs in the leading roles.

Mother Mary's release date: 

However, the makers of the new movie have not revealed the release date for the film.

A24 has produced the movie, previously responsible for the high-profile projects, including Babygirl, The Brutalist and Materialists.   

