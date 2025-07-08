Italian sniffer dog Bruno killed with nail-filled sausages, sparking outrage

‘Hero’ sniffer dog Bruno found nine missing people during his remarkable career

Italian “hero” sniffer dog Bruno has died after eating sausages filled with nails.

According to Sky News, Bruno’s trainer Arcangelo Caressa announced the “heartbreaking news” on social media and said that the detection dog died due to internal bleeding.

He revealed that the nail-filled food was thrown into his kennel intentionally in Tarananto and warned the culprit, saying, “I know who you are, and you will pay for it."

He expressed that Bruno would "always be my hero. You fought for your whole life to help the human being, and the same human did this to you.”

The Italian media reported that Bruno, during his remarkable career, found nine missing people, including children and people with Alzheimer's.

Caressa told the local media that he had been receiving death threats weeks before Bruno's death, adding, “It wasn't a random gesture. They want me to step aside. But I will never give in. This is a vile attack, done for money and revenge.”

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who once gave Bruno an award, also paid tribute to the sniffer dog and thanked him for all of his services.

She wrote, “A heartbreaking piece of news. A vile, cowardly, unacceptable act.

Furthermore, Italian MP and animal rights activist Michela Vittoria Brambilla has called for the investigation, claiming that Bruno was killed because he helped in stopping dog fighting.

