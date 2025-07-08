Sarah Ferguson shares 'heartbreaking' statement after Andrew receives big relief

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson released an emotional message just hours after Prince Andrew received a relieving update.
Fergie took to her Instagram stories to share to extend her prayers for the victims of Texas floods.
"Heartbreaking beyond words. The devastation in Texas is utterly unimaginable," wrote Sarah in her emotional message.
She went on to express, "my heart breaks as we see the harrowing images and witness the toll on these local communities. To the brave search teams and volunteers - you are heroes."
The mom of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie concluded her message with an emotional appeal, "Please, if you're able, support the relief efforts and local community funds by clicking on to the next slide and reading the attached post. Together, we must lift them up in this darkest hour."
Her story was followed by a post which included a link which has explained ways to help Kerrville TX.
Sarah Ferguson's Instagram stories came just hours after it was reported that the FBI has officially dropped its investigation into the Duke of York's links to the late pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.
For the unversed, Prince Andrew's royal title was stripped of by Late Queen Elizabeth in 2019 when his friendship with the infamous sex offender came to spotlight after his controversial interview.
The duke was also hit with a lawsuit by late accuser, Virginia Giuffre who alleged that Andrew raped her when she was 19.
However, the lawsuit was settled outside court in 2021.