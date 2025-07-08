Sarah Ferguson shares 'heartbreaking' statement after Andrew receives big relief

Sarah Ferguson shares heartbreaking statement after Andrew receives big relief
Sarah Ferguson shares 'heartbreaking' statement after Andrew receives big relief

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson released an emotional message just hours after Prince Andrew received a relieving update.

Fergie took to her Instagram stories to share to extend her prayers for the victims of Texas floods.

"Heartbreaking beyond words. The devastation in Texas is utterly unimaginable," wrote Sarah in her emotional message.

She went on to express, "my heart breaks as we see the harrowing images and witness the toll on these local communities. To the brave search teams and volunteers - you are heroes."

Sarah Ferguson shares heartbreaking statement after Andrew receives big relief

The mom of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie concluded her message with an emotional appeal, "Please, if you're able, support the relief efforts and local community funds by clicking on to the next slide and reading the attached post. Together, we must lift them up in this darkest hour."

Her story was followed by a post which included a link which has explained ways to help Kerrville TX.

Sarah Ferguson's Instagram stories came just hours after it was reported that the FBI has officially dropped its investigation into the Duke of York's links to the late pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

For the unversed, Prince Andrew's royal title was stripped of by Late Queen Elizabeth in 2019 when his friendship with the infamous sex offender came to spotlight after his controversial interview.

The duke was also hit with a lawsuit by late accuser, Virginia Giuffre who alleged that Andrew raped her when she was 19.

However, the lawsuit was settled outside court in 2021.

Read more : Royal

Kate Middleton exudes elegance as she welcome French President Macron

Kate Middleton exudes elegance as she welcome French President Macron
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte

Prince William to leave UK amid esteemed royal event at Windsor
Prince William to leave UK amid esteemed royal event at Windsor
The Prince of Wales to skip major royal event at Windsor Castle this week

King Felipe celebrates Armed Forces Day amid Princess Leonor training
King Felipe celebrates Armed Forces Day amid Princess Leonor training
King Felipe and Queen Letizia presided over the Armed Forces Day commemoration without Princess Leonor

King Charles rewinds royal state visit memories before welcoming Macron in UK

King Charles rewinds royal state visit memories before welcoming Macron in UK
Royal Family released delightful memories of the previous state visits on Instagram

Prince Andrew ‘safe to travel’ abroad after FBI verdict in Epstein case
Prince Andrew ‘safe to travel’ abroad after FBI verdict in Epstein case
Prince Andrew has been permanently staying at Royal Lodge in Windsor for the past six years

Prince William, Kate Middleton to lead royal welcome for French President

Prince William, Kate Middleton to lead royal welcome for French President
Prince William and Princess Kate receive special instructions from King Charles ahead of French state visit

Kate Middleton underwent a secret surgery years before abdominal?
Kate Middleton underwent a secret surgery years before abdominal?
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton unknown surgery comes to light ahead of big Royal event

Princess Kate, Prince William make blunder before joining Charles at Palace
Princess Kate, Prince William make blunder before joining Charles at Palace
Prince William and Kate Middleton will join King Charles to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron

King Charles promotes UK-France relations in welcome speech for Macron

King Charles promotes UK-France relations in welcome speech for Macron
His Majesty will host French President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at Windsor Castle this week

King Charles sends urgent letter to Donald Trump after ‘devastating’ news
King Charles sends urgent letter to Donald Trump after ‘devastating’ news
King Charles III expresses 'profound sadness at the tragic loss of life' in his emotional letter

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle force to cut down expenses amid hefty bills
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle force to cut down expenses amid hefty bills
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly let go of key staff members as they try to make key financial decisions

Sarah Ferguson pens emotional note for Texas flood victims
Sarah Ferguson pens emotional note for Texas flood victims
The Duchess of York has urged people to support local communities and volunteers amid the horrific flooding