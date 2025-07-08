Buckingham Palace reacts King Charles’ bloodshot sye issue at Macron welcome

Buckingham Palace has issued an update after King Charles was seen with a burst blood vessel in his eye, sparking concern among royal watchers.

While King Charles warmly welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, to Windsor alongside Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate, observers couldn’t help but notice a bloodshot appearance in his right eye.

Soon after the concerns about the British Monarch’s health ignited, Buckingham Palace stepped forward to address it.

A spokesperson confirmed the bloodshot appearance was due to a burst blood vessel that developed overnight.

It is reported that the bloodshot was unrelated to his ongoing cancer treatment and there was no cause for alarm.

The Mayo Clinic also shared that a broken blood vessel in the eye which is also known as a subconjunctival hemorrhage looks serious but is not harmful.

It can occur without any injury and is caused with a minor reason like a strong sneeze or cough.

The palace confirmed that King Charles will perform his royal duties as per the plan.

He will host President and First Lady Macron at Windsor Castle with full ceremonial honors, including a Guard of Honour, a carriage procession and a lunch in the State Dining Room.

The state banquet will take place this evening in St. George’s Hall, with both leaders are slated to deliver speeches.

