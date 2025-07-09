Johnny Depp thanks abusive mom for lesson in parenting

Johnny Depp is opening up about his turbulent childhood, revealing that his abusive mother left lasting scars, but also valuable lessons.
While conversing with The Telegraph, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor revealed more about how his late mom Betty Sue Palmer, who physically abused him during his childhood.
"She beat me with a f---ing stick, a f---ing shoe, an ashtray, a phone, it didn’t matter, man," said Depp.
The Alice In The Wonderland star went on to say, "But I thank her for that. She taught me how not to raise kids. Just do the exact opposite of what she did."
Even with the challenges he faced in his early years, he shared a strong connection with his mother until her passing in 2016.
Depp said his mother was "violent" and "cruel" during his childhood to the point where he "tried to stay out of the line of fire" where she was concerned.
"The verbal abuse, the psychological abuse, was almost worse than the beatings. The beatings were just physical pain. The physical pain, you learn to deal with. You learn to accept it. You learn to deal with it," he said.
Depp alleged that his mom hit her children in their heads and "had the ability to be as cruel as anyone can be."
He continued, "And when Betty Sue, my mother, would go off on a tangent toward my father — and of course, in front of the kids, it [didn't] matter to her — he, amazingly, remained very stoic and never, as she was rationing him with horrible things, he stood there and just looked at her while she delivered the pain, and he swallowed it. He took it."
Previously, Johnny Depp opened up about his turbulent childhood while testifying during his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in April 2022.