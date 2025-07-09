Kate Middleton pays homage to Princess Diana in red gown at state banquet

Kate Middleton stunned Royal fans as she donned Princess Diana's favourite tiara for the first time in almost two years.
On Tuesday, July 8, the Princess of Wales joined the British Royal Family at a state banquet held in the honour of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.
The Windsor Castle event was also graced by King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William, who were all dressed regally for the occasion.
Ahead of the state banquet, the Prince and Princess of Wales turned to their Instagram account to share their look for the day, which featured Kate in her iconic Queen Mary's Lover's Knot Tiara.
The tiara was created in 1914 by the House of Garrard for Queen Mary, who gave it to her granddaughter Queen Elizabeth after her death in 1953, who then loaned it to Diana in 1981.
For the prestigious event, the British Royal slipped into a red caped dress designed by Sarah Burton for Givenchy, who has also been credited for her wedding dress.
The sweet couple's click was captioned, "Ready for what promises to be a wonderful State Banquet this evening in Windsor."
The last time Princess Kate wore the tiara was in December 2023, when she complemented the stunning headpiece with her outfit for the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace.
Kate's break from tiaras was due to her stepping out of the spotlight for most of 2024 while she was undergoing cancer treatment.
In January, the mother-of-three announced that she is in remission; however, she is still working to balance her public duties with her recovery.
At the state banquet, held at Windsor Castle for the first time in 11 years, King Charles and President Macron led the royal procession, followed by Queen Camilla and Brigitte.
The Prince of Wales was next in the line-up beside Professor Edith Heard, while the Princess of Wales was right behind her husband.