Pregnant Rihanna subtly reveals name of baby no. 3 with A$AP Rocky 

Rihanna and her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky, have seemingly decided the name of their third child before even his arrival in this world.
The couple, who announced their third pregnancy on the blue carpet at the Met 2025, is awaiting the birth of their baby number three.
In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna subtly revealed that she and her boyfriend have already picked the first letter of their little one's name.
"It’s always going to be an R name. That’s the one thing my son and Rocky don’t fight over," the mom-of-two added.
However, the singer-turned-actress has not disclosed further details about the due date of her third child's delivery.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's planning for their third child:
These remarks from Rihanna came after a report suggested that Rihanna and Rocky are "thrilled."
As the duo thoroughly enjoyed their third pregnancy with several preparations before the arrival of their third kid.
An insider recently told People that the two, "Couldn’t be more thrilled to be growing their family again with baby number three."
"They’ve really embraced this chapter and their bond has only deepened since becoming parents," the tipster noted.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky relationship timeline:
For those unaware, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky initially sparked romance speculations in late 2019, before confirming their relationship in November 2020.
They welcomed their eldest son, RZA, on May 13, 2022, and their second son, Riot, was born on August 1st, 2023.