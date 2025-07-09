Pregnant Rihanna subtly reveals name of baby no. 3 with A$AP Rocky

Pregnant Rihanna subtly reveals name of baby no. 3 with A$AP Rocky
Pregnant Rihanna subtly reveals name of baby no. 3 with A$AP Rocky 

Rihanna and her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky, have seemingly decided the name of their third child before even his arrival in this world.

The couple, who announced their third pregnancy on the blue carpet at the Met 2025, is awaiting the birth of their baby number three. 

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna subtly revealed that she and her boyfriend have already picked the first letter of their little one's name.

"It’s always going to be an R name. That’s the one thing my son and Rocky don’t fight over," the mom-of-two added.

However, the singer-turned-actress has not disclosed further details about the due date of her third child's delivery.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's planning for their third child: 

These remarks from Rihanna came after a report suggested that Rihanna and Rocky are "thrilled."

As the duo thoroughly enjoyed their third pregnancy with several preparations before the arrival of their third kid.

An insider recently told People that the two, "Couldn’t be more thrilled to be growing their family again with baby number three."

"They’ve really embraced this chapter and their bond has only deepened since becoming parents," the tipster noted.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky relationship timeline: 

For those unaware, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky initially sparked romance speculations in late 2019, before confirming their relationship in November 2020.

They welcomed their eldest son, RZA, on May 13, 2022, and their second son, Riot, was born on August 1st, 2023. 

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Kris Jenner pens down sweet wish for Penelope Disick on her 13th birthday
Kris Jenner pens down sweet wish for Penelope Disick on her 13th birthday
Penelope Disick is the daughter of Kourtney and Scott Disick

Country singer Pat Green's family suffers ‘heartbreaking loss’ after flood
Country singer Pat Green's family suffers ‘heartbreaking loss’ after flood
Pat Green's wife stated their family members, including Green's brother John, his wife, Julia, and their kids remain missing

'Dune 3’ official title release, promises epic IMAX filming experience
'Dune 3’ official title release, promises epic IMAX filming experience
'Dune's third instalment will kick off imminently, with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya reprising their roles

Diddy’s twin daughters make career move after father's court verdict
Diddy’s twin daughters make career move after father's court verdict
Jessie and D'Lila Combs entered into new a venture after Sean 'Diddy’ Combs' trial verdict

Aaron Phypers Denise Richards head for divorce after 6 years of marriage
Aaron Phypers Denise Richards head for divorce after 6 years of marriage
Aaron Phypers filed for divorce after six years of marriage with Denise Richards

Blake Lively to face tough questions in legal feud over 'It Ends With Us'
Blake Lively to face tough questions in legal feud over 'It Ends With Us'
'Another Simple Favor' star will answer questions asked by the attorneys of Justin Baldoni during her trial

Ben Affleck gives bombshell warning to Jennifer Lopez's new partner
Ben Affleck gives bombshell warning to Jennifer Lopez's new partner
Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband Ben Affleck finalised their divorce earlier this year

Anna Kendrick, Alex Edelman secret romance unveiled: deets inside

Anna Kendrick, Alex Edelman secret romance unveiled: deets inside
Alex Edelman and Anna Kendrick initially sparked romance rumours in March this year