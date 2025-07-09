'The Devil Wears Prada 2' to star Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, Pauline Chalamet

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet are set to join the sequel of The Devil Wears Prada.

As per Variety, the renowned actors will join A-listers Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in the upcoming film.

The Bridgerton star Simone Ashley also secured a mysterious role in the new film, according to Deadline.

Tracie Thomas, who played the role of Anne’s onscreen best friend Lily, is also set to reprise her character.

However, Adrian Grenier, who starred in the first film as Nate Cooper, will not return for the sequel.

Even though the plot details have been kept under the wraps, 20th Century Studios announced on June 30 that production of The Devil Wears Prada 2 has started.

The original director, David Frankel, and screenwriter, Aline Brosh McKenna, are back for the sequel, teaming up with producer Karen Rosenfelt again.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 release date:

The release date for the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada has not been announced yet, but multiple outlets reported in May that it is expected to release in May, 2026.

