Cristiano Ronaldo's ‘locker room’ truth revealed by former Juventus teammate

Former Juventus attacker Federico Bernardeschi has fond memories of his shared time in Turin with current Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo.
According to Sportskeeda, the 40-year-old Ronaldo spent three seasons at Juve after arriving from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018.
Ronaldo had a successful stay with the Serie A giants, amassing 101 goals across competitions in three seasons and winning consecutive league titles but continental glory eluded the Turin giants.
Shedding light on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's work ethic and humility, Bernardeschi told BSMT, "From a locker room perspective, he's an exceptional guy. As a player, there's nothing more to add, he's sensational. He's more humble and sensitive than you might think. As his teammate, you must understand that he’s unique, and don’t compare what he does to what you do.”
“If you’re aware of this, you’ll have no problem. He has his routine, he has things you need to know, be aware of. He’s your teammate, but he’s not like you. If I want to go get an ice cream in Turin with Cristiano, it’s a different story. He laughs and jokes, a truly down-to-earth guy. He laughs and jokes with everyone,” he added.
Ronaldo left Juventus in the summer of 2021 for an ill-fated one-and-a-half season second stint with Manchester United before joining Al-Nassr on a free transfer in December 2022.