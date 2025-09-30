Home / Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's ‘locker room’ truth revealed by former Juventus teammate

Former Juventus star spills the tea on Cristiano Ronaldo's nature and true character

  • By Web Desk
  • |
Cristiano Ronaldos ‘locker room’ truth revealed by former Juventus teammate
Cristiano Ronaldo's ‘locker room’ truth revealed by former Juventus teammate

Former Juventus attacker Federico Bernardeschi has fond memories of his shared time in Turin with current Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Sportskeeda, the 40-year-old Ronaldo spent three seasons at Juve after arriving from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018.

Ronaldo had a successful stay with the Serie A giants, amassing 101 goals across competitions in three seasons and winning consecutive league titles but continental glory eluded the Turin giants.

Shedding light on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's work ethic and humility, Bernardeschi told BSMT, "From a locker room perspective, he's an exceptional guy. As a player, there's nothing more to add, he's sensational. He's more humble and sensitive than you might think. As his teammate, you must understand that he’s unique, and don’t compare what he does to what you do.”

“If you’re aware of this, you’ll have no problem. He has his routine, he has things you need to know, be aware of. He’s your teammate, but he’s not like you. If I want to go get an ice cream in Turin with Cristiano, it’s a different story. He laughs and jokes, a truly down-to-earth guy. He laughs and jokes with everyone,” he added.

Ronaldo left Juventus in the summer of 2021 for an ill-fated one-and-a-half season second stint with Manchester United before joining Al-Nassr on a free transfer in December 2022.

You Might Like:

Iga Swiatek slams WTA schedule as ‘crazy,’ threatens to skip mandatory events

Iga Swiatek slams WTA schedule as ‘crazy,’ threatens to skip mandatory events
World No. 2 Iga Swiatek decides to prioritise health over rankings amid WTA's packed schedule

Djokovic to ‘fight for trophy’ at Shanghai Masters after US Open heartbreak

Djokovic to ‘fight for trophy’ at Shanghai Masters after US Open heartbreak
Novak Djokovic calls his future title fight with Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz ‘very difficult’

Chris Woakes retires from international cricket after remarkable career

Chris Woakes retires from international cricket after remarkable career
Chris Woakes represented England in 62 Tests, 122 ODIs and 33 T20 matches

Carlos Alcaraz reaches Japan Open final, joins Federer, Nadal in elite record

Carlos Alcaraz reaches Japan Open final, joins Federer, Nadal in elite record
Carlos Alcaraz is aiming to win his eight ATP title of the season, the most by any player this year

Lewis Hamilton mourns loss of his dog Roscoe in emotional tribute

Lewis Hamilton mourns loss of his dog Roscoe in emotional tribute
Lewis Hamilton famous pet Roscoe got seriously ill with pneumonia

When will Neymar return? Santos president Marcelo gives huge update

When will Neymar return? Santos president Marcelo gives huge update
Santos president Marcelo Teixeira shared major update about Neymar Jr's injury with his fans

Rory McIlroy, team Europe get Trump response to 'are you watching?' chant

Rory McIlroy, team Europe get Trump response to 'are you watching?' chant
Trump shows class with 4-word response to team Europe's taunts after Ryder Cup victory

Garbiñe Muguruza's pregnancy announcement gets love from Aryna Sabalenka

Garbiñe Muguruza's pregnancy announcement gets love from Aryna Sabalenka
Former world No. 1 Muguruza announces first pregnancy with a heartfelt social media post

Rory McIlroy slams ‘insane’ fan behaviour at Ryder Cup after wife left in tears

Rory McIlroy slams ‘insane’ fan behaviour at Ryder Cup after wife left in tears
Rory McIlroy speaks out against hostile crowd behaviour at the Ryder Cup after team Europe victory

US captain Keegan Bradley blames fan abuse for loss after Ryder Cup turns ugly

US captain Keegan Bradley blames fan abuse for loss after Ryder Cup turns ugly
Ryder Cup rocked by wave of fan abuse and unsportsmanlike behaviour, sparking backlash

India clinches Asia Cup 2025 in thrilling victory

India clinches Asia Cup 2025 in thrilling victory
India are the Asia Cup champions after beating Pakistan by 5-wickets

Tadej Pogacar successfully defends tittle at UCI Road World Championship

Tadej Pogacar successfully defends tittle at UCI Road World Championship
Tadej Pogacar has been the dominant figure in men's cycling over the past three seasons