Kim Kardashian stuns in backless Balenciaga gown at Paris Fashion Week

  • By Ume Umema
Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry are serving looks at Paris Fashion Week!

On Wednesday, July 9, The Kardashians star and the Roar singer made a stunning arrival at Balenciaga’s 54th Couture Collection show in Paris.

The duo was also joined by newly-wed Lauren Sánchez Bezos, who exchanged the vows with Jeff Bezos in star-studded wedding in Venice last month.

Kardashian, who is a Balenciaga brand ambassador, looked ethereal at the event as she donned a white latex Balenciaga dress, which it featured a cutout at back with a single backstrap.

The mother-of-four complemented her dramatic long gown with matching boot stilettos and black sunglasses.

For the hairstyle, the SKIMS founder curled her locks above the shoulders with multiple clips adding more glamour to her overall look.

Meanwhile, Sánchez spotted rocking black Jacket with matching as she opted for a half up and half down hairstyle with a black velvet ribbon.

Sánchez and Kardashian’s close singer friend Perry was also dressed to the nines in a black minidress with matching heels.

The American singer-songwriter styled her locks a classic side parting updo while styling the look with clear-framed glasses.

Photos: GC Images
Photos: GC Images

Katy Perry’s appearance comes days after she announced split with her longtime partner, Orlando Bloom, whom she shares a 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.

