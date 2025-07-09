Jenna Ortega sees death coming in gripping ‘Wednesday’ season 2 trailer

Wednesday Adams has returned to Nevermore Academy and the threat is bigger this time!
On Wednesday, July 9, Netflix dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Tim Burton’s blockbuster dark comedy, Wednesday, which stars Jenna Ortega in the titular role.
The 2-minute long trailer of upcoming second season has teased a spine-chilling glimpse with even more danger, mystery, and heartache as things take wild turn as Addams’ returns to the institute.
“Wednesday Addams, it is an honor to meet the savior of Nevermore,” says the new Nevermore principal, played by series newcomer Steve Buscemi.
However, Addams faces a haunting new vision in which her roommate and best friend, portrayed by Emma Myers meets a tragic end.
“Enid dies and it’s all my fault,” Wednesday confides in her mom, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), who declares that she “will not let history repeat itself.”
Soon after the trailer dropped, fans rushed to the comment section to express their excitement and anticipation.
“Dropping this on a Wednesday was such a genius move,” one wrote.
While another gushed, “This one is gonna be awesome!”
“This is how a trailer should be done,” the third added.
Wednesday season 2 will be released in two parts, with four episodes premiering on Netflix on August 6, while the remaining four will be dropped on September 3.