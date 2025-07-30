Hulk Hogan's ex Linda Hogan speaks up about his 'Shocking' death

Hulk Hogans ex Linda Hogan speaks up about his Shocking death
Hulk Hogan's ex Linda Hogan speaks up about his 'Shocking' death

Linda Hogan finally broke her silence after the death of her ex-husband, Hulk Hogan.

On Monday, replying to an Instagram post she shared on July 19, when she recalled the “good old days,” she stated, “It’s so hard to know he’s just gone.”

The 65-year-old said, “I had no idea he would pass away this soon. We all really thought he would make a comeback ! Big surprise. We are all devastated. It’s hitting me so hard . I loved Hulkster more than he loved me." 

Linda continued, "It hurt when he cheated . But he was sooo famous. I sort of understood but it was crushing . It hurt . I never got over him or started a real relationship with anyone .. I missed HIM!”

She called the news shocking and said that she couldn’t stop crying the whole day.

While reflecting on their memories, she said that the ex-couple spent each minute together and expressed her love for the WWE star.

However, it’s hard for her to know that he’s just gone, and tried to stay strong for their son, Nick, but she’s melting now, and said, “I love you Hulkster. You were my man . The only man for me . RIP.”

For those unaware, the ex-couple tied the knot in 1983 and parted their ways in 2009.

The couple shared daughter Brooke, 37, and son Nick, 34.

Read more :

Entertainment

Selena Gomez shares joyful first update after launching new perfume line

Selena Gomez shares joyful first update after launching new perfume line
The ‘Bluest Flame’ singer beams with joy in a new update after launching Rare Beauty’s brand-new product

'Batman' & 'Rambo' star Alon Aboutboul breathes his last at 60

'Batman' & 'Rambo' star Alon Aboutboul breathes his last at 60
Alon Aboutboul passed away at age 60 after suffering a collapse at Habonim Beach

Selena Gomez debuts exciting product in Rare Beauty’s brand-new category

Selena Gomez debuts exciting product in Rare Beauty’s brand-new category
The ‘Emilia Pérez’ actress expands Rare Beauty by launching an exciting new addition in an all-new category

Justin Timberlake faces fan concern and criticism over tour energy

Justin Timberlake faces fan concern and criticism over tour energy
The 'Selfish' singer’s performance in Georgia last week sparked concerns among fans

Ed Sheeran makes big announcement about upcoming Loop tour

Ed Sheeran makes big announcement about upcoming Loop tour
The ‘Sapphire’ hitmaker is set to kick off his new tour, Loop, next year in January

Jonas Brothers confess little lies they tell their kids in heartfelt chat

Jonas Brothers confess little lies they tell their kids in heartfelt chat
Nick Jonas, Kevin and Joe shared about the dad duties and parenting 'alternate truths' in candid new video

Sydney Sweeney cozies up to mystery man during romantic jet ski ride

Sydney Sweeney cozies up to mystery man during romantic jet ski ride
The ‘Euphoria’ actress fuels romance rumors with a mystery man months after cancelling wedding with fiancé Jonathan Davino

'Pride and Prejudice' unveils stunning first look with star-studded cast

'Pride and Prejudice' unveils stunning first look with star-studded cast
Netflix confirms cast for 'Pride and Prejudice' featuring Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden, Olivia Colman, and Louis Partridge