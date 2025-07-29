Bella Hadid brings timeless grace in white to special celebration: See

Bella Hadid carries her effortless charm and sophistication wherever she goes.
In a new Instagram post on Tuesday, July 29, Backgrid shared a couple of photos from the Vogue model’s latest outing, featuring her exuding grace in a chic summery ensemble.
During her new outing, the 28-year-old American model marked a special occasion as she was spotted joining the celebration of her friend’s baby shower.
In the stunning snaps, Bella was seen wearing a flowy white dress with delicate lace detailing at the bodice. The chic ensemble also featured a plunging V-neck, perfectly capturing a beautiful summery vibe.
She elevated her look with a dark brown bag, matching cowboy boots, and a pair of stylish brown sunglasses.
“#BellaHadid was spotted with a large group of pals as they celebrated a baby shower at a park in Los Angeles,” noted the outlet in the caption.
They added, “She shared a big hug as she greeted a pal before endulging in some of the food that was prepared for the party.”
Bella Hadid’s radiant appearance comes after she rang in her eldest sibling, Alana Hadid’s 40th birthday on Instagram with a delightful post.
In her heartwarming post, the model dropped a carousel of throwback and recent photographs, featuring herself and Alana, along with a loving wish to mark her special day.