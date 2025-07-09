Orlando Bloom shares rare glimpse of their blended family

Orlando Bloom shared a rare glimpse of his memorable time spent with his blended family.

On Wednesday, July 9, the 48-year-old actor shared a carousel of photos on his Instagram, including a rare family photo of himself and ex-fiancée Katy Perry.

The ex-couple shared a few candid moments along with their 4 1⁄2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, who was sitting on Bloom’s shoulder and leaned over to rest her head on her mother Perry.

Bloom’s 14-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr, was seen standing next to his dad. The Hobbit trilogy star hid Daisy’s face with a purple heart.

The dad of two also posted a photo of himself and his daughter lying on the bed, as they both enjoyed family time together. Bloom smiled into the camera while Daisy slayed in a pink shirt with white flowers.

"Dump 4 ya," he captioned.

Earlier this week, the former couple were spotted on a yacht off Italy's Amalfi Coast, where they were joined by their friends Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

For those unversed, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom officially parted their ways after nine years of being together in 2017. Reps confirmed the separation, stating the couple is now entirely focused on co-parenting their daughter, Daisy.

