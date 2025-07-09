Ana de Armas shares desire for motherhood amid budding romance with Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas has shared her hopes of becoming a mother “soon,” but admits the decision isn’t entirely in her hands amid her blossoming romance with Tom Cruise.

While conversing with F Magazine, the Ballerina starlet opened up about her desire to embrace motherhood, but insisted that the decision is not only hers to make, as “relationships can't be controlled.”

Expressing her feelings, the Deep Water starlet shared that she felt an “immense protective instinct toward children, because they are defenseless and innocent beings who need adults to feel safe.”

However, when asked about the possibility of having her own one day, she stressed that it was 'not just up to me,' underscoring that 'love is unpredictable.'

Ana de Armas stated, “Yes, I'd like to have children and a family, soon if possible. But it's not just up to me.”

She went on to say, “As we know, love is unpredictable; you never know when true love will arrive. Relationships can't be controlled: life isn't a movie.”

Elsewhere in her discussion, Ana de Armas confessed that she often “surprises” men with her “pure and wild passion.”

She said, “Many men have told me I have puppy dog ​​eyes. I give the impression of being a sweet and innocent creature, but then they're surprised, because deep down I'm a real tiger, and pure and wild passion governs my choices.”

The Ghosted star noted, “The important thing for me is that my life is never dull; I want to live every moment to the fullest.”

To note, Ana de Armas is currently dating the Hollywood legend Tom Cruise.

Before dating Tom, Ana de Armas was in a nearly year-long relationship with Ben Affleck, whom she met on the set of Deep Water.

They split in January 2021, reportedly due to differing views on having children.

