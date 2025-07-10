Hailey Bieber gives sweet nod to Justin Bieber at key Rhode event

Hailey Bieber celebrated a brand new beauty launch in Spain with a sweet nod to husband, Justin Bieber.
On Thursday, July 9, the beauty mogul turned to her Instagram account to share some highlights from her Mallorca event, inspired by "lemontini" summer.
In a carousal of stunning clicks, Hailey could be seen rocking a variety of on-theme yellow looks.
The first was a custom three-piece by Pucci, which featured a cropped cardigan, capris, and a tiny bikini in a yellow-and-white psychedelic swirl pattern.
She elevated the gorgeous outfit with a gold watch, oval sunnies, and a polka dot headband.
The event, which has been given the theme of Rhode Summer Club and is set to take place till July 23, was to celebrate the launch of her brand's new lemontini peptide lip tint.
After having beach fun with several Rhode's models and influencers, Hailey changed into something more homey, as in one of the clicks, she took a mirror selfie in a yellow hooded bathrobe from her husband's brand in the making, SKYLRK.
The brand has not posted anything on its official Instagram account; however, in recent months, the Biebers have been dropping hints for the highly anticipated launch.
In April, Hailey revealed that she's been participating in the design process and made her "favourite jacket of all time" in collaboration with the Baby crooner, whom she tied the knot in 2018.
The couple, who share a son named Jack Blue Bieber, have been putting up a strong front on social media as divorce rumours have reached an all-time high.