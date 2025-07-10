Hailey Bieber gives sweet nod to Justin Bieber at key Rhode event

Hailey Bieber gives sweet nod to Justin Bieber at key Rhode event
Hailey Bieber gives sweet nod to Justin Bieber at key Rhode event

Hailey Bieber celebrated a brand new beauty launch in Spain with a sweet nod to husband, Justin Bieber.

On Thursday, July 9, the beauty mogul turned to her Instagram account to share some highlights from her Mallorca event, inspired by "lemontini" summer.

In a carousal of stunning clicks, Hailey could be seen rocking a variety of on-theme yellow looks.

The first was a custom three-piece by Pucci, which featured a cropped cardigan, capris, and a tiny bikini in a yellow-and-white psychedelic swirl pattern.

She elevated the gorgeous outfit with a gold watch, oval sunnies, and a polka dot headband.

The event, which has been given the theme of Rhode Summer Club and is set to take place till July 23, was to celebrate the launch of her brand's new lemontini peptide lip tint.


After having beach fun with several Rhode's models and influencers, Hailey changed into something more homey, as in one of the clicks, she took a mirror selfie in a yellow hooded bathrobe from her husband's brand in the making, SKYLRK.

The brand has not posted anything on its official Instagram account; however, in recent months, the Biebers have been dropping hints for the highly anticipated launch.

In April, Hailey revealed that she's been participating in the design process and made her "favourite jacket of all time" in collaboration with the Baby crooner, whom she tied the knot in 2018.

The couple, who share a son named Jack Blue Bieber, have been putting up a strong front on social media as divorce rumours have reached an all-time high.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Orlando Bloom shares rare glimpse of their blended family
Orlando Bloom shares rare glimpse of their blended family
Kate Perry and Orlando Bloom share 4 1⁄2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove

Jenna Ortega sees death coming in gripping ‘Wednesday’ season 2 trailer
Jenna Ortega sees death coming in gripping ‘Wednesday’ season 2 trailer
Netflix dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Tim Burton’s dark series, 'Wednesday'

Cardi B subtly breaks her silence on split rumors with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B subtly breaks her silence on split rumors with Stefon Diggs
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs, who was rumored to be dating in October last year, went Instagram official in June

Johnny Depp breaks silence on sudden 'Fantastic Beasts' exit
Johnny Depp breaks silence on sudden 'Fantastic Beasts' exit
Johnny Depp reflected on his exit from Gellert Grindelwald role in the 'Fantastic Beasts' movie

Travis Barker shares adorable photo with Penelope Disick on her 13th birthday
Travis Barker shares adorable photo with Penelope Disick on her 13th birthday
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian both celebrated Penelope Disick's birthday with heartfelt notes on Instagram

Kim Kardashian stuns in backless Balenciaga gown at Paris Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian stuns in backless Balenciaga gown at Paris Fashion Week
Katy Perry and newly-wed Lauren Sánchez also attended Balenciaga’s 54th Couture Collection show in Paris

Jennifer Aniston makes suspicious move amid Jim Curtis romance buzz
Jennifer Aniston makes suspicious move amid Jim Curtis romance buzz
Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis ignited romance rumours after their recent outing

Tom Holland returns to Wimbledon for quarter-final match: Photos
Tom Holland returns to Wimbledon for quarter-final match: Photos
The 'Spider-Man' attended the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the ninth day of the tournament