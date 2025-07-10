Benny Blanco gives exciting update on wedding plans with Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco has shared exciting details about wedding with fiancée Selena Gomez.
The 37-year-old music producer and the 32-year-old actress started dating in 2023, and later on they got engaged in December 2024.
During his recent appearance on Jake Shane‘s Therapuss podcast, Benny opened up about his wedding plans.
He said, “Honestly, I really want to take a little break. I’ve been working so much,” he told Shane. I just want to lay in bed and forget what day it is because we’ve been in bed just watching stuff. Not usually, but with Selena, I can do it all day. She makes me want to hang out and cuddle, just watch things, eat food, and have the best time ever.”
Benny revealed that he’s planning to sit with Selena this summer to map out their big day.
The host teased him, “That wedding is going to be lit,” which witch the songwriter replied, “It’ll be chill.”
Benny also got candid about his childhood in the same interview. He shared how he coped with intrusive thoughts and kept them from taking over.
The multi-platinum hitmaker noted, “When I was a kid, I used to have this thing where I had to go ‘mmph.’ If I didn’t do it, I thought my parents were going to die. Now I have little things where I touch parts of my face or make a fake cough sound—literally hundreds of times a day. It’s involuntary.”
It is pertinent to note that Benny did not reveal the exact date of his wedding.