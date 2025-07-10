Britney Spears almost loses life after nearly crashing car

Britney Spears almost lost her life after nearly crashing a car.
On Wednesday, the pop icon posted a video clip of herself on Instagram to give an update about her new car.
She captioned it, "Got a new car but I hate it. The roof doesn't come off, WTF ! ! ! The pedals are not like my old car at all. I almost ran into my house, oh well!!!”
Britney revealed she was driving her new car, which she didn't know the make of, possibly a Toyota Corolla, and jokingly described it as cheap. She added that it felt like the car almost drove itself.
Later on in the clip, the ...Baby One More Time hitmaker teased her followers with a glimpse of pool.
"I live in the baby pool now, it is my fountain of youth because the water is cold ! In my pool I got far too sick because it was 100 degrees no thank you ! ! ! I need 7 water parks outside my house ! ! ! I will show you guys my new garden soon. It's unbelievable if I must say so myself,” Britney added.
For those unversed, Britney is known for using luxury motor cars from marques such as Porsche and Maserati.