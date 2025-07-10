Lily Collins celebrates ‘silly’ husband Charlie’s birthday with PDA-filled snap

Lily Collins has called herself a “luckiest lady” in a sweet birthday tribute to husband Charlie McDowell.
On Thursday, July 10, the Emily in Paris star took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her husband’s birthday with a carousel of adorable images and a heartwarming note.
She kicked off her post with a sizzling photo capturing a sweet moment between her and the filmmaker as they shared a tender smooch amidst a scenic backdrop followed by more heartfelt shot of them.
The carousel also featured some photos of McDowell with their only daughter Tove as well as their beloved dog.
“Happy birthday to my adventurous, silly and selfless, one of a kind husband. I count myself the luckiest lady to be going through life with you,” Collins penned alongside the snaps.
The Love, Rosie actress continued, “You’re the most supportive, most dedicated, passionate, hardworking, and hilarious person I know and the absolute most loving and nurturing (not to mention coolest) papa to our lil T and Red.”
“You continue to inspire and amaze me every single year. Thank you for being you. Here’s to another year of epic memories, new fashion choices, and rockin baby playlists (that we shamelessly listen to even when Tove is asleep). I love you beyond words,” she added.
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell got engaged in 2020 and tied the knot a year later.
The lovebirds welcomed their first child, Tove Jane McDowell, via surrogate in February.