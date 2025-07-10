Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola share birthday tribute to Harper amid family rift

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz put feud rumors aside to publicly wish his sister Harper a happy 14th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Brooklyn dropped a touching tribute for his sister to celebrate her 14th birthday amid the family feud.

In a shared snap, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola standing along with Harper at Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show in September.

The trio were seen smiling and posing together at a swanky event, with Brooklyn looking dapper in a tuxedo, Nicola oozing elegance in a white sleeveless shirt and bowtie.

The couple cuddled up to Harper, who wore a pink dress.

He posted a snap along with a caption, “Happy Birthday Harper, We Love You,” tagging his wife Nicola in his post, which she later shared on her account.

Prior to this, Brooklyn ‘feels isolated from family’ amid a feud as a source shared, “Brooklyn hasn’t felt the same about his family for months.”

The source added, “It’s hard to see any improvement on the relationship between either side, even though Victoria and David are desperate for things to get better.”

The insider suggested, “With Harper’s birthday coming up, friends are hoping Brooklyn will reach out on her special day, and there will be at least a small olive branch.”

To note, Brooklyn’s effort came amid a family feud which was fuelled back in April, when they seemingly failed to show up to his famous dad David's 50th birthday dinner party in London.

