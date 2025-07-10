K-Pop star sentenced to over 3 years in prison over rape charge

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Moon Taeil, a renowned South Korean singer, has been sentenced a month after pleading guilty to rape charge.

According to The New York Times, the former NCT band member has been sentenced to three and half years in prison alongside two others at Seoul Central District Court on Thursday, July 10.

In June, Taeil, whose real name is Moon Tae-il, and the two others were pleaded guilty to charges of raping an intoxicated Chinese tourist who visited South Korea last year.

The trio reportedly met with the victim at a bar in the Itaewon district of Seoul, and after several drinks, they then took her to one of their homes where she was sexually assaulted.

“The defendants took turns committing sexual acts against the victim, who was severely intoxicated and unable to resist. The nature of the crime is particularly grave,” the Judge Lee Hyun-kyung said, as per the outlet.

He further added, “As a foreign tourist assaulted in an unfamiliar environment, the victim likely experienced significant psychological distress.”

Initially, the prosecution sought a seven-year prison sentence for the three men, however, it being their first offense, the court ruled that they would serve half of that.

Taeil was a member of NCT, or Neo Culture Technology, which was founded in 2016 and was part of one of its sub-groups, NCT 127. 

