'Walking Dead' star Norman Reedus’ son Mingus denies assault charges in court

Mingus Reedus, son of The Walking Dead franchise actor Norman Reedus and model Helena Christensen, has pleaded not guilty to a series of assault charges.
The claims came to light after an alleged altercation between the 255-year-old and a woman on Saturday, August 23.
As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the younger Reedus denied all five charges, including the primary third-degree assault charge, during a court appearance later the same day. He is expected back in court on August 26.
Mingus was arrested on Saturday, around 8:40 a.m. in Manhattan, following an alleged scuffle that took place the night before with a 33-year-old woman.
He was ultimately charged with third-degree assault with the intent to cause physical injury, as well as four other counts, including aggravated harassment in the second degree, harassment in the second degree, criminal obstruction of breathing, and a reckless third-degree assault.
According to TMZ, the victim, who claimed that the model placed both his hands around her throat and choked her, hit her right leg with his fist, and threw her to the ground, has been given court-ordered protection against Reedus.
This is the second time Norman's son has faced an assault charge.
Back in 2021, Mingus was charged with misdemeanour assault following an alleged altercation with a 24-year-old woman, who told police at the time that she sustained an injury under her left eye.
He told The New York Daily News that the woman and her friends "swarmed" Mingus and his friends at a street festival, causing him to be "afraid for the safety of my group."
His charge was ultimately lowered to disorderly conduct, and he received a conditional discharge along with an order to attend five private counselling sessions.
Mingus Reedus is Norman and Helena's only child. The former couple welcomed him in 1999, before splitting up in 2003.