Sophie Turner sets record straight on infamous 'Game of Thrones' scene

Sophie Turner has defended the most controversial Game of Thrones scene involving her character, Sansa Stark.
The Dark Phoenix star reflected on her age when she filmed a rape scene between Sansa and her husband Ramsay Bolton (played by Iwan Rheon).
During an interview with Flaunt, Sophie shared that she understands the backlash now.
Joe Jonas’ ex-wife said, “When I was younger, I think there was a scene in season one or two where my character narrowly escapes a rape. I didn’t fully understand it…I was trying to figure it out in my young little head.”
“I did feel and still do that Game of Thrones shone a light on things that many people were like ‘Oh god, you can’t show that kind of thing’ and I understand it can be triggering. I totally understand that point of view,” she added.
While defending GOT, Sophie explained, “But I did feel we were actually doing a lot of justice to women and the fight women have had to fight for hundreds of thousands of years, the patriarchy, being treated as objects, and being constantly sexually assaulted.”
The Joan actress said that if Game of Thrones were to be released today, she believed they would definitely include trigger warnings.
However, she expressed pride in being part of a show that didn't shy away from “depicting the atrocities” women faced in the past.
Game of Thrones, which premiered in 2011, released its eighth and final season on May 19, 2019.