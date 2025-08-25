Home / Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy family time with baby girl in NYC

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi were first spotted with her newly-adopted daughter on Thursday

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy family time with baby girl in NYC
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy family time with baby girl in NYC

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have recently endured parenthood and they are enjoying it to the fullest!

The couple, who recently adopted a baby girl, once again stepped out with her for a stroll in New York on Saturday, August 23.

For the outing, the Stranger Things star could be seen wearing a casual red crop top which she paired with baggy pinstripe shorts and stylish black shades.

Meanwhile, Jake opted for a casual look as he wore a black t-shirt with white pants. 

He completed his look with sunglasses and a black hat as he pushed a stroller while walking in Big Apple.

The couple completely concealed baby's face beneath a sheet placed atop the stroller while a security guard walked behind them.

Millie and Jake’s kept their iced coffees in the stroller’s cup holder as they enjoyed a relaxed walk through the concrete jungle.

The couple first announced the new addition into their family via an Instagram post on Thursday, August 21.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” they stated.

Just a few hours after the announcement, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi were spotted for the first time with their little one as they were seen walking in East Hampton, New York. 

You Might Like:

Sophie Turner sets record straight on infamous 'Game of Thrones' scene

Sophie Turner sets record straight on infamous 'Game of Thrones' scene
Sophie Turner shares candid thoughts on her most controversial scene of 'Game of Thrones'

'Walking Dead' star Norman Reedus’ son Mingus denies assault charges in court

'Walking Dead' star Norman Reedus’ son Mingus denies assault charges in court
Mingus Reedus pleads not guilty on assault charges that were made following an alleged altercation with a woman

Victoria, David Beckham enjoy family lunch during Italian yacht getaway

Victoria, David Beckham enjoy family lunch during Italian yacht getaway
The romantic duo was seen laughing and kissing together at Lo Scoglio restaurant alongside their children Romeo, Cruz

Chris Martin takes dig at Astronomer CEO as Coldplay show takes romantic turn

Chris Martin takes dig at Astronomer CEO as Coldplay show takes romantic turn
Coldplay helped out a couple a month after the viral cheating scandal that was caught at a show

Benny Blanco faces backlash for lavish grocery choice

Benny Blanco faces backlash for lavish grocery choice
Selena Gomez’s fiancé slammed as fans fume over 'tone-deaf' fruit purchase

Taylor Swift earns praise for being Travis Kelce’s biggest cheerleader

Taylor Swift earns praise for being Travis Kelce’s biggest cheerleader
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ singer Taylor Swift has been in a romantic relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce for two years

Kevin Jonas shines with nerve-wracking first solo at Jonas Brothers concert

Kevin Jonas shines with nerve-wracking first solo at Jonas Brothers concert
Kevin Jonas left the fans in awe by performing his first-ever solo song, 'Changing,' live for the first time

Noah Cyrus reveals bold advice from Billy Ray Cyrus that changed her life

Noah Cyrus reveals bold advice from Billy Ray Cyrus that changed her life
Noah Cyrus spills on the rebellious advice she received from dad Billy Ray Cyrus when stepping into country music

Here’s why Jennifer Aniston fit for new role as Jennette McCurdy’s abusive mom

Here’s why Jennifer Aniston fit for new role as Jennette McCurdy’s abusive mom
The 'Friends' alum is set to play a challenging role in Apple TV+’s upcoming adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s bestselling memoir 'I’m Glad My Mom Died'

Ed Sheeran leaves fans swooning with cheerful Quick Style collab: Watch

Ed Sheeran leaves fans swooning with cheerful Quick Style collab: Watch
Ed Sheeran performs trendy moves with Norwegian hip hop dance group The Quick Style to his hit song ‘Sapphire'

Ron Howard opens up on creative risks behind Sydney Sweeney 'Eden'

Ron Howard opens up on creative risks behind Sydney Sweeney 'Eden'
The Oscar-winning director revealed his feeling over tackling the risk of his film with Sydney Sweeney and Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck to ‘fight back’ after Gwyneth Paltrow memoir leaks intimate details

Ben Affleck to ‘fight back’ after Gwyneth Paltrow memoir leaks intimate details
Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck were in an on-again, off-again relationship for three years