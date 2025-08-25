Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy family time with baby girl in NYC

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have recently endured parenthood and they are enjoying it to the fullest!
The couple, who recently adopted a baby girl, once again stepped out with her for a stroll in New York on Saturday, August 23.
For the outing, the Stranger Things star could be seen wearing a casual red crop top which she paired with baggy pinstripe shorts and stylish black shades.
Meanwhile, Jake opted for a casual look as he wore a black t-shirt with white pants.
He completed his look with sunglasses and a black hat as he pushed a stroller while walking in Big Apple.
The couple completely concealed baby's face beneath a sheet placed atop the stroller while a security guard walked behind them.
Millie and Jake’s kept their iced coffees in the stroller’s cup holder as they enjoyed a relaxed walk through the concrete jungle.
The couple first announced the new addition into their family via an Instagram post on Thursday, August 21.
“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” they stated.
Just a few hours after the announcement, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi were spotted for the first time with their little one as they were seen walking in East Hampton, New York.