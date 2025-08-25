Travis Kelce’s dad reveals how Taylor Swift brings joy to his son’s life

Home / Entertainment

Travis Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, has shared insights into his son’s relationship with global icon Taylor Swift.

The father-of-two attended the premiere of The Kingdom in Kansas City on Sunday, August 24, with wife Donna Kelce.

During a chat with PEOPLE, he revealed the true source of happiness in his youngest son's life.

Ed said, "Taylor, There's no question about it."

He was asked if he watched the couple on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast earlier this month, the 74-year old man noted that the record-breaking episode was "so good."

"I think it was awesome. It was great to see them go back and forth. They're two people obviously very much in love,” he added.

Ed Kelce's statement came after a source told a media outlet that Taylor would support her boyfriend, Travis, during the 2025-2026 NFL season.

The insider shared, "Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule.” 

“They value the same things. Right now, the focus is very much on private time out of the spotlight," the tipster noted.

To note, Travis and Taylor started dating in 2023. 

The romantic couple made their relationship Instagram official on July 24, 2025.

