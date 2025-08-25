Victoria, David Beckham enjoy family lunch during Italian yacht getaway

Victoria and David Beckham were spotted spending quality time together in Nerano, Italy, during their European yacht holiday.
The admiring duo was seen laughing and kissing together at Lo Scoglio restaurant alongside their children Romeo, Cruz, his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, and Harper.
Victoria was seen wearing a black silk slip dress for the lunch date, while David coordinated a casual off-white shirt with red trousers.
Romeo kept the look so relaxed with a grey short-sleeved shirt, while Cruz wore a cream slip dress and sunhat.
Their eldest son, Brooklyn, was notably absent, amid the estrangement rumours.
For those unaware, several rumours have been stirring across the social media regarding a feud between the Beckhams with their eldest son, Brooklyn.
In June, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz publicly addressed feud rumours with David for the first time, and the pair revealed how they tackle fake news.
However, the rumours heightened after the couple were notably absent from David’s 50th birthday bash.
Earlier this month, Brookly and his wife, Nicola Peltz renewed their wedding vows in the US, without inviting Beckhams, escalating the tensions between the family.