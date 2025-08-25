Zendaya breaks silence on filming with fiancé Tom Holland in Scotland

Zendaya has opened up about filming alongside fiancé Tom Holland in Scotland.
Last month, the Dune star was spotted with Tom in Scottish to shoot for Christopher Nolan’s historical drama The Odyssey.
Shooting of the film, which also stars Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway, took place across northern Scotland including Findlater Castle and Culbin Sands.
During a chat with Sunday Mail, Zendaya got candid about making “special” memories with the Spider-Man actor.
The Euphoria star said she “really loved” spending time in the Highland capital, where locals allowed her and Tom to do “normal things.”
She shared, “I really loved my time in Inverness. It was a beautiful city. Obviously, we were there for work, but in between filming, we had a chance for a bit of downtime. The locals were so friendly and actually allowed us to do normal things.”
While talking about her role, Zendaya added, “Mom is very proud of our Scottish roots. I’ve said before I would take on a Scottish role if I felt that I had nailed it and it sounded authentic.”
She noted, “It’s so important that if I take on a Scottish accent that I can pull it off. Taking on a Scottish accent would be special, with our history in the family.”
Christopher’s The Odyssey follow the journey of the ancient Greek king of Ithaca as he returns home following the Trojan War.
The most-awaited film, starring Zendaya and Tom alongside stellar cast, is slated to release in 2026.