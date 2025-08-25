Chris Martin takes dig at Astronomer CEO as Coldplay show takes romantic turn

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin helped a couple get their happy ending while playfully recalling the CEO cheating scandal at the band's concert.
On Friday, the Viva la Vida singer lent a hand with a fan's proposal at the London Wembley Stadium show, not before clarifying a few things to skip another drama.
A viral TikTok clip showed Chris teasing the couple with questions before going ahead with their request.
During the concert, a man appeared on the jumbotron holding a sign that read, "I want to propose," with an arrow pointing to a woman standing in front of him.
After reading the sign, the Fix You crooner asked some basic "security" questions, noting, "Is this person your partner? Yes? No one else's partner?"
The question sent a wave of laughter through the stadium, which was seemingly a nod to the month-old jumbotron drama that took the internet by storm.
After the man gave an affirmative nod, the vocalist began to sing, "My beautiful brother, here is some advice for free. As we all look on and see you go down, I advise you to get down on one knee."
The audience cheered as the man followed the instructions and proceeded to propose to his partner. The woman smiled and covered her face as the man proposed, and moments later, the two shared a kiss.
Chris concluded the proposal, sending best wishes to the love-struck pair, singing, "I hope you're happy until the day that you die."
Notably, the proposal occurred about a month after former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR executive Kristin Cabot were caught in a PDA moment on the big screen at one of Coldplay's shows in July.
Following the scandal, both Andy and Kristin resigned from the software company.
Coldplay is performing their Music of the Spheres world tour at Wembley Stadium through September 8.