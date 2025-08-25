Home / Entertainment

Chris Martin takes dig at Astronomer CEO as Coldplay show takes romantic turn

Coldplay helped out a couple a month after the viral cheating scandal that was caught at a show

Chris Martin takes dig at Astronomer CEO as Coldplay show takes romantic turn
Chris Martin takes dig at Astronomer CEO as Coldplay show takes romantic turn

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin helped a couple get their happy ending while playfully recalling the CEO cheating scandal at the band's concert.

On Friday, the Viva la Vida singer lent a hand with a fan's proposal at the London Wembley Stadium show, not before clarifying a few things to skip another drama.

A viral TikTok clip showed Chris teasing the couple with questions before going ahead with their request.

During the concert, a man appeared on the jumbotron holding a sign that read, "I want to propose," with an arrow pointing to a woman standing in front of him. 

A man proposes to his girlfriend at Coldplays Wembley Stadium show
A man proposes to his girlfriend at Coldplay's Wembley Stadium show 

After reading the sign, the Fix You crooner asked some basic "security" questions, noting, "Is this person your partner? Yes? No one else's partner?"

The question sent a wave of laughter through the stadium, which was seemingly a nod to the month-old jumbotron drama that took the internet by storm.

After the man gave an affirmative nod, the vocalist began to sing, "My beautiful brother, here is some advice for free. As we all look on and see you go down, I advise you to get down on one knee."

The audience cheered as the man followed the instructions and proceeded to propose to his partner. The woman smiled and covered her face as the man proposed, and moments later, the two shared a kiss.

Chris concluded the proposal, sending best wishes to the love-struck pair, singing, "I hope you're happy until the day that you die."

Notably, the proposal occurred about a month after former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR executive Kristin Cabot were caught in a PDA moment on the big screen at one of Coldplay's shows in July.

Following the scandal, both Andy and Kristin resigned from the software company.

Coldplay is performing their Music of the Spheres world tour at Wembley Stadium through September 8.

You Might Like:

Victoria, David Beckham enjoy family lunch during Italian yacht getaway

Victoria, David Beckham enjoy family lunch during Italian yacht getaway
The romantic duo was seen laughing and kissing together at Lo Scoglio restaurant alongside their children Romeo, Cruz

Benny Blanco faces backlash for lavish grocery choice

Benny Blanco faces backlash for lavish grocery choice
Selena Gomez’s fiancé slammed as fans fume over 'tone-deaf' fruit purchase

Taylor Swift earns praise for being Travis Kelce’s biggest cheerleader

Taylor Swift earns praise for being Travis Kelce’s biggest cheerleader
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ singer Taylor Swift has been in a romantic relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce for two years

Kevin Jonas shines with nerve-wracking first solo at Jonas Brothers concert

Kevin Jonas shines with nerve-wracking first solo at Jonas Brothers concert
Kevin Jonas left the fans in awe by performing his first-ever solo song, 'Changing,' live for the first time

Noah Cyrus reveals bold advice from Billy Ray Cyrus that changed her life

Noah Cyrus reveals bold advice from Billy Ray Cyrus that changed her life
Noah Cyrus spills on the rebellious advice she received from dad Billy Ray Cyrus when stepping into country music

Here’s why Jennifer Aniston fit for new role as Jennette McCurdy’s abusive mom

Here’s why Jennifer Aniston fit for new role as Jennette McCurdy’s abusive mom
The 'Friends' alum is set to play a challenging role in Apple TV+’s upcoming adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s bestselling memoir 'I’m Glad My Mom Died'

Ed Sheeran leaves fans swooning with cheerful Quick Style collab: Watch

Ed Sheeran leaves fans swooning with cheerful Quick Style collab: Watch
Ed Sheeran performs trendy moves with Norwegian hip hop dance group The Quick Style to his hit song ‘Sapphire'

Ron Howard opens up on creative risks behind Sydney Sweeney 'Eden'

Ron Howard opens up on creative risks behind Sydney Sweeney 'Eden'
The Oscar-winning director revealed his feeling over tackling the risk of his film with Sydney Sweeney and Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck to ‘fight back’ after Gwyneth Paltrow memoir leaks intimate details

Ben Affleck to ‘fight back’ after Gwyneth Paltrow memoir leaks intimate details
Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck were in an on-again, off-again relationship for three years

Dwayne Johnson proudly highlights his Samoan culture during family vacation

Dwayne Johnson proudly highlights his Samoan culture during family vacation
Dwayne Johnson, the Rock shares joyful video as he enjoys Samoan culture’s ‘sacred dance’ with family in Hawaii

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi shines in first-ever makeup ad

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi shines in first-ever makeup ad
'The Kardashians' star dropped the cute ad featuring her seven-year-old daughter Stormi

'Bridgerton,' 'Adolescence' break new ground at Edinburgh TV Festival

'Bridgerton,' 'Adolescence' break new ground at Edinburgh TV Festival
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton scored major wins at the 2025 Edinburgh TV Festival