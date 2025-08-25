Home / Entertainment

Selena Gomez sparks bachelorette bash rumors as she enjoys with pals in Cabo

The 'Who Says' singer is reportedly set to exchange vows with her fiancé Benny Blanco this September

Selena Gomez sparks bachelorette bash rumors as she enjoys with pals in Cabo
Selena Gomez sparks bachelorette bash rumors as she enjoys with pals in Cabo

Selena Gomez is seemingly enjoying her bachelorette bash in Mexico!

On Sunday, August 24, the Who Says singer, who is engaged to music producer Benny Blanco, was spotted enjoying with her girl pals in Cabo San Lucas during what was rumored to be her bachelorette party.

In the images, obtained by Daily Mail, Gomez was seen letting loose on a luxury yacht with her closest gal pals, including Ashley Cook, Raquelle Stevens, Courtney Lopez, and her cousin Priscilla Marie.

For the bash, the Only Murders in the Building actress slipped into a $78 one-piece strapless black swimsuit with an oval-shaped keyhole, from VYB Swim.

Gomez looked happier than ever in the photos as she sipped cocktails, danced, and snapped selfies with her friends. 


While many of the singer's friends were in attendance, her A-list pal Taylor Swift was notably absent from the party.

As Gomez spent the weekend on a yacht, her fiancé was also reportedly seen on his bachelor party in Las Vegas with his male pals, as per DeuxMoi

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s getaway comes after multiple sources confirmed the couple will tie the knot this September.

Zendaya breaks silence on filming with fiancé Tom Holland in Scotland

Zendaya breaks silence on filming with fiancé Tom Holland in Scotland
Zendaya reveals making 'special' memories with fiancé Tom Holland during Christopher Nolan’s drama shoot

Sofía Vergara turns heads in black midi dress during dinner outing in LA

Sofía Vergara turns heads in black midi dress during dinner outing in LA
Sofía Vergara stepped out for dinner outing at Alba in West Hollywood, California on Saturday

Travis Kelce’s dad reveals how Taylor Swift brings joy to his son’s life

Travis Kelce’s dad reveals how Taylor Swift brings joy to his son’s life
Ed Kelce opens up about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's 'very much in love' relationship

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy family time with baby girl in NYC

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy family time with baby girl in NYC
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi were first spotted with her newly-adopted daughter on Thursday

Sophie Turner sets record straight on infamous 'Game of Thrones' scene

Sophie Turner sets record straight on infamous 'Game of Thrones' scene
Sophie Turner shares candid thoughts on her most controversial scene of 'Game of Thrones'

'Walking Dead' star Norman Reedus’ son Mingus denies assault charges in court

'Walking Dead' star Norman Reedus’ son Mingus denies assault charges in court
Mingus Reedus pleads not guilty on assault charges that were made following an alleged altercation with a woman

Victoria, David Beckham enjoy family lunch during Italian yacht getaway

Victoria, David Beckham enjoy family lunch during Italian yacht getaway
The romantic duo was seen laughing and kissing together at Lo Scoglio restaurant alongside their children Romeo, Cruz

Chris Martin takes dig at Astronomer CEO as Coldplay show takes romantic turn

Chris Martin takes dig at Astronomer CEO as Coldplay show takes romantic turn
Coldplay helped out a couple a month after the viral cheating scandal that was caught at a show

Benny Blanco faces backlash for lavish grocery choice

Benny Blanco faces backlash for lavish grocery choice
Selena Gomez’s fiancé slammed as fans fume over 'tone-deaf' fruit purchase

Taylor Swift earns praise for being Travis Kelce’s biggest cheerleader

Taylor Swift earns praise for being Travis Kelce’s biggest cheerleader
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ singer Taylor Swift has been in a romantic relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce for two years

Kevin Jonas shines with nerve-wracking first solo at Jonas Brothers concert

Kevin Jonas shines with nerve-wracking first solo at Jonas Brothers concert
Kevin Jonas left the fans in awe by performing his first-ever solo song, 'Changing,' live for the first time

Noah Cyrus reveals bold advice from Billy Ray Cyrus that changed her life

Noah Cyrus reveals bold advice from Billy Ray Cyrus that changed her life
Noah Cyrus spills on the rebellious advice she received from dad Billy Ray Cyrus when stepping into country music