Selena Gomez sparks bachelorette bash rumors as she enjoys with pals in Cabo

Selena Gomez is seemingly enjoying her bachelorette bash in Mexico!
On Sunday, August 24, the Who Says singer, who is engaged to music producer Benny Blanco, was spotted enjoying with her girl pals in Cabo San Lucas during what was rumored to be her bachelorette party.
In the images, obtained by Daily Mail, Gomez was seen letting loose on a luxury yacht with her closest gal pals, including Ashley Cook, Raquelle Stevens, Courtney Lopez, and her cousin Priscilla Marie.
For the bash, the Only Murders in the Building actress slipped into a $78 one-piece strapless black swimsuit with an oval-shaped keyhole, from VYB Swim.
Gomez looked happier than ever in the photos as she sipped cocktails, danced, and snapped selfies with her friends.
While many of the singer's friends were in attendance, her A-list pal Taylor Swift was notably absent from the party.
As Gomez spent the weekend on a yacht, her fiancé was also reportedly seen on his bachelor party in Las Vegas with his male pals, as per DeuxMoi.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s getaway comes after multiple sources confirmed the couple will tie the knot this September.