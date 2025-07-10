Tom Cruise extends olive branch to ex-wife Nicole Kidman’s husband Keith Urban

Tom Cruise is reportedly hoping to call a truce with Keith Urban, the husband of his ex-wife Nicole Kidman, as he plans private “peace talks” to finally end years of tension between the two.
As per RadarOnline, the Mission: Impossible actor has agreed to meet with ex-wife Nicole Kidman and their two adopted kids this summer in Europe.
The reports also suggested that Cruise wanted to clear the feud with Babygirl’s starlet’s current husband, country singer Keith Urban.
An insider said, "Tom used to be incredibly dismissive of Keith. He saw him as some hillbilly crooner who wasn't good enough for Nicole and couldn't believe she'd ended up with a guy like that. But over the years, Tom's perspective has shifted."
It was added that Cruise respects how Urban has overcome his past and become a loving, dependable husband.
The tipster revealed that the former Cruise and Kidman’s adopted kids — Bella Cruise, 32, and Connor Cruise, 30 – have also "spoken very highly" of Urban, which has "helped to soften Tom."
According to the source, the Top Gun actor hoped to mend the feud and cherished the idea of starting a "fresh chapter."
The insider added, "No doubt it helps that Tom's madly in love with Ana de Armas. That's shifted his perspective on everything in life because he's just so darn happy."
They added Cruise is "seeing things through a much different lens" since dating Ballerina starlet.
The insider confided, "He's now able to admit that he hasn't always handled things the right way when it comes to Nicole – or Keith. But Tom's ready to lay it to rest. He's told friends he doesn't want to be the kind of guy who holds grudges forever."
Bella’s growing bond with Nicole has helped reconnect her with Tom, and she’s quietly encouraging a meeting, even trying to ease Connor, who’s firmly on Tom’s side.
The report revealed that Kidman wants to have Bella and Connor in her life more, adding: "If having peace with Tom comes along with that she will be absolutely thrilled."
To note, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman married in a private ceremony in December 1990 and in 2001 they announced their split.
After that Nicole Kidman tied knot with Keith Urban in 2006 and Tom Cruise married Katie Holmes in a same year