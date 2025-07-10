Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys lavish yacht getaway in Mallorca with partner Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently taking a break from football and he is using this time to enjoy a vacation with his family.

Recently, Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez was seen near the Spanish island of Mallorca which is a favourite holiday spot for him and his family.

Meanwhile, Argentine-Spanish social media star and model took to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse of their £5.5 million luxury yacht getaway.

In a short video she posted, both Georgina and Ronaldo can be seen relaxing together in a small pool at the back of the boat, enjoying the sunshine and beautiful views.


Earlier, the Portuguese star was seen at two luxury spots on his yacht with some videos showing him swimming in the sea near the Mediterranean island.

This comes as Ronaldo faces intense backlash for choosing holiday over attending Diogo Jota's funeral which caused outrage among people as supporters believe he should have been there to honour a teammate with whom he had shared success in the UEFA Nations League or at least attended the funeral as the team captain.

On the other hand, Ronaldo recently extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing new two-year contract.

The club confirmed his new contract on Thursday, June 26 after months of rumours that he might leave this summer.

