Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori stuns fans with her new look

Bianca Censori, Kanye "Ye" West’s wife, stole the highlight by unveiling her stunning hair transformation, flowing brunette hair with bold bands.
Earlier in 2025, Censori drew attention with her outfit choice at the Grammy Awards, where she appeared on the red carpet wearing a sheer, nearly-nude minidress.
Ye appreciated her wife on Instagram, calling her “the most beautiful woman ever.”
After the Grammys, Ye indicated relationship imbalances in his song “BIANCA,” signalling that Censori left him.
However, reconciliation speculations swirled a month later when the 48-year-old rapper shared adorable photos of Censori, captioning “Fit pic.”
For those unaware, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Palo Alto in December 2022.
Since then, Censori has made several appearances with Ye and his children, including daughter North West.
They made their first public appearance at Milan Fashion Week in February 2024.
In March 2024, Censori also met Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, during a Vultures 2 listening party
Earlier this year, Ye declared Censori the “most Googled person on the planet,” reigniting the public's curiosity about their status.