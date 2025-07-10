Ray Stevens now recovering in Nashville after suffering from heart attack

Country singer, comedian and entertainer Ray Stevens suffered a mild heart attack and is now in the recovery stage in Nashville.
According to Stevens’ social media, the 86-year-old country performer underwent minimally invasive heart surgery on Monday, July 7, in Nashville.
Last Friday, he was reportedly rushed to the hospital after experiencing chest pains and underwent angioplasty and is now walking around the hospital with the help of a nurse.
Two-time Grammy winner Ray Stevens has spent six decades blending country traditions with mainstream pop, achieved numerous accomplishments, and sold over 40 million albums.
The 86-year-old star has been inducted into several halls of fame, including the Country Music Hall of Fame.
In 2018, he launched the CabaRay Showroom in West Nashville, a spacious 35,000-square-foot dinner theatre modelled after vintage Vegas venues, enabling him to perform regularly without touring.
While speaking to The Tennessean last year, Steven stated, "The reason I built the CabaRay was I was just tired of the road, tired of travelling or having to get on a plane or bus to go where I needed to perform."
He continued, "I'm just doing what I've always done and trying to make music. I love what I do and I do just want to continue to do that as long as I can.”
The performer still loves and enjoys making music and aims to persist as long as possible.