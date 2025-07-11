Benny Blanco makes shocking admission about Selena Gomez's ex

Benny Blanco has made a shocking revelation about fiancée Selena Gomez's ex in a latest podcast interview.

During his appearance at Jake Shane's Therapuss, the bad decisions singer shared that he was not aware of the Jonas Brothers until 2019, despite Selena sharing a romantic history with Nick Jonas.

The topic of the iconic band came up as the host revealed that his "gay awakening" was Big Time Rush's James Maslow, which prompted Benny to confess that he had "never heard of" the Nickelodeon group.

He further stated, "I didn't know who the Jonas Brothers were until [2019's release] Sucker."

Explaining, the 37-year-old added that he had heard of the band name but never came across any of their songs until the 2019 hit track.

He went on to provide the reason, citing his age: "I'm older than you, I had never seen Selena's show [Wizards of Waverly Place] until we started dating."

Selena, who was first romantically associated with Benny in 2023, dated Nick from 2008 to 2010, during their Disney Channel days.

At the same time, Selena's best pal, Taylor Swift, was dating Nick's brother, Joe Jonas.

Last year, the Camp Rock alum opened up about the impact of Disney Channel on many of his peers' careers, including the Scared of Loving You songstress.

Referring to it as a creative school, Nick noted, "I was between the ages of 14 and 18, which is my high school years. That graduating class of Miley [Cyrus], Selena and Demi [Lovato], it was all of us coming up together and you can see, frankly, the length of our careers and the success we’ve all been able to have."

Notably, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024 and revealed elsewhere in the podcast that they will be planning the big day this summer.

