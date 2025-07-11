Demi Lovato stuns fans with social media revamp, brand new music teaser

Demi Lovato is ready to take the music industry by storm as she dropped hot-off-the-press teaser for her upcoming project.

On Thursday, July 10, the Sober singer cleaned up her Instagram account, leaving only two posts on her feed, in a move that might be associated with her new music.

Along with the social media's revamp, Demi dropped a music video teaser with the caption, "it feels so right."

In the clip, the Skyscraper crooner could be seen walking towards the camera in a stunning leotard, stockings, and an oversized jacket, depicting the perfect vibes of the track.


The 32-year-old pop star wore their makeup in a natural glam as she lip-synced the lyrics, singing, "I'm not so sure, I've felt like this before/ I can't deny, it feels so right."

During her September 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Demi admitted that they are working on a new album, with no confirmed release date.

Her last studio album, Holy Fvck, was released in August 2022, and more recently, the former Disney star was a surprise guest at the opening night party for The Tryst hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

On a personal front, Demi tied the knot with her long-term partner Jutes, whose real name is Jordan Lutes, in May 2025.

